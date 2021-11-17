‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara decides to name Lara’s daughter, and Christian is bewildered | come around

but no wednesday chapter, 11/17, from Um Lugar ao Sol, memories of the past will come back with a bang for Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) during the couple’s baby reveal tea.

Lara, Christian/Renato and Barbara: a triangle formed by a deadly lie

✅ Christian found the twin he had been looking for for over 20 years, but soon had to deal with the death of Renato, who was murdered trying to help him. Remember:

Christian despairs when he learns that Renato was killed in his place by the bandits

✅ Feeling guilty for his brother’s death, Christian decided to continue life as Renato, even taking on the twin’s girlfriend, Barbara, as his wife.

Christian begs Ravi not to abandon him

✅ Leaving his old life and his girlfriend Lara behind, Christian has been presumed dead and the only person who knows his secret is Ravi (Juan Paiva), his best friend who ended up becoming his driver.

Lara buries Christian not knowing it’s Renato

On a turbulent honeymoon, Christian/Renato discovered secrets from his brother’s past. Before he died, Renato ran over a person while driving drunk across Europe.

Renato has nightmares about an accident that caused

As if the possibility of being arrested for a crime he did not commit was not enough, Christian still had to deal with another novelty he did not want: the boy will be the father of a child of Barbara.

Tension in revealing tea 🍼

🍼 All excited about her pregnancy and the possibility of finally having a family with Christian/Renato, Barbara will set up a super party to announce the baby’s sex with the help of her mother-in-law, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).

🍼 When Christian/Renato is almost getting used to the idea of ​​being a father, he will be surprised again by his wife.

“Actually, I decided to surprise Dad and I didn’t have time to let you know. He always said that when he had a grandchild, man or woman, he wanted the name to be one of the protagonists of his favorite novel”, will advise Barbara .

“It’s okay, you know I adore your dad,” will accept Christian/Renato.

Barbara sets up a breakout tea with Elenice's help in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'

🍼 But when it’s time to cut the cake and find out the child’s gender, Christian/Renato will realize that one of the names chosen is the same as his ex-girlfriend, whom he never stopped loving.

“Yuri or… Lara?!”, says Christian/Renato, when faced with the ex’s name on the cake.

And now? How is he going to solve this?

Christian is impacted by Barbara's decision in 'Um Lugar Sol'