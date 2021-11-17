‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara decides to name Lara’s daughter, and Christian is bewildered | come around

but no wednesday chapter, 11/17, from Um Lugar ao Sol, memories of the past will come back with a bang for Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) during the couple’s baby reveal tea.
Pay attention to spoilers of those who come 👇
Lara, Christian/Renato and Barbara: a triangle formed by a deadly lie
Understand what has happened so far 🕗🕘🕥
✅ Christian found the twin he had been looking for for over 20 years, but soon had to deal with the death of Renato, who was murdered trying to help him. Remember:
Christian despairs when he learns that Renato was killed in his place by the bandits
✅ Feeling guilty for his brother’s death, Christian decided to continue life as Renato, even taking on the twin’s girlfriend, Barbara, as his wife.
Christian begs Ravi not to abandon him
✅ Leaving his old life and his girlfriend Lara behind, Christian has been presumed dead and the only person who knows his secret is Ravi (Juan Paiva), his best friend who ended up becoming his driver.
Lara buries Christian not knowing it’s Renato
On a turbulent honeymoon, Christian/Renato discovered secrets from his brother’s past. Before he died, Renato ran over a person while driving drunk across Europe.
Renato has nightmares about an accident that caused
As if the possibility of being arrested for a crime he did not commit was not enough, Christian still had to deal with another novelty he did not want: the boy will be the father of a child of Barbara.
Tension in revealing tea 🍼
🍼 All excited about her pregnancy and the possibility of finally having a family with Christian/Renato, Barbara will set up a super party to announce the baby’s sex with the help of her mother-in-law, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).
🍼 When Christian/Renato is almost getting used to the idea of being a father, he will be surprised again by his wife.
“Actually, I decided to surprise Dad and I didn’t have time to let you know. He always said that when he had a grandchild, man or woman, he wanted the name to be one of the protagonists of his favorite novel”, will advise Barbara .
“It’s okay, you know I adore your dad,” will accept Christian/Renato.
Barbara sets up a revelation tea with Elenice’s help in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🍼 But when it’s time to cut the cake and find out the child’s gender, Christian/Renato will realize that one of the names chosen is the same as his ex-girlfriend, whom he never stopped loving.
“Yuri or… Lara?!”, says Christian/Renato, when faced with the ex’s name on the cake.
And now? How is he going to solve this?
Christian is impacted by Barbara’s decision in ‘Um Lugar Sol’ — Photo: Globo
17 nov
Wednesday
Renato/Christian pretends not to know Josias. Ravi believes in Joy and gives the girl money to buy medicine for her brother. Yasmin sees Joy hide the money Ravi gave her in Inacia’s shack. Noca encourages Dalva to learn to read. Matthew convinces Lara that they can both be friends. Renato/Christian presents Ravi with a cell phone. Ravi tells Renato/Christian that he will never go back to who he was. Ravi gives Renato/Christian Lara’s address. Santiago is thrilled to learn that Barbara will give him a grandson. Joy doesn’t answer Ravi’s calls, and tells Inacia that the money Yasmin took was to terminate a pregnancy. A drug dealer watches Matthew ask the pastor about Christian, and follows Lara’s friend. Ravi stops Joy from having the abortion and asks the girl for a chance for them to be together. The drug dealer approaches Mateus and recognizes Lara, who is targeted by the bandit.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!