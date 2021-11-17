Um Lugar ao Sol has the worst 1st week of soap opera of nine unpublished in history · TV News

by

Um Lugar ao Sol recorded the worst first week of a soap opera of the nine on Globo in history. From Monday (8) to Saturday (13), the plot starred by Cauã Reymond (in the roles of Christian and Renato) scored an average of 23.2 points. The result surpassed A Lei do Amor (2016), which had the lowest debut with a weekly average of 27.7 in 2016.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Um Lugar ao Sol recorded 22.5 points and a 37.4% share (participation) of 60% (total televisions turned on from 9:21 pm to 10:46 pm) last Saturday, November 13th.

The telenovela track from nine was launched by Globo in 2011 with the debut of Insensato Coração that year. Between 1965 and 2011, the term used was eight o’clock soap opera.

According to TV Pop, Globo has not had such a bad performance in the prime time of soap operas since November 1969, when Véu de Noiva (1969) had spiked 22.3 points in its first week.

Substitute for the rerun of Império (2014), Um Lugar ao Sol had the worst premiere of a soap opera of the nine in the history of Globo. On the air from 9:27 pm to 11:01 pm on Monday (8), the new series scored 25.2 points on average in Greater São Paulo — so far, the lowest rate of an unprecedented era of A Lei do Amor (2016): 30.6.

See below the hearings on Saturday, November 13, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.6
It’s from Home5,6
SP19.3
Globe Sports9.9
Newspaper Today9,7
Comedy Session: The Best of Escolinha8.9
Saturday Session: Annie9.4
cauldron12.7
in the times of the emperor16.6
SP219.7
grab hold20.0
Child Hope Bulletin20.0
National Newspaper21.2
a place in the sun22.5
Gonna Cola14.8
High hours9.5
Samba Selection5.3
Supercine: Chocolate City3.5
Owl 1: Enchanted3.5
Owl 2: Stop the Marriage3.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.8
Religious0.6
Brazil truck driver0.9
Speak Brazil Special3.2
Love school2.1
Religious1.9
Special General Balance Sheet4.6
Adventure Cinema: Anaconda 34.9
City Alert6.1
Journal of Record6.4
Genesis6.9
The Farm 137.4
Scavenger Hunt5.5
World Record of Awards4.9
Chicago PD3.2
Speaks, I hear you1.3
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.0
Happy Saturday3.3
The Thundermans4.7
Raul Gil Program3.7
Lassie3.3
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin3.3
SBT Brazil3.5
Angel’s face5.5
Bake Off Brazil: The Cherry on the Cake4.3
Bake Off Brazil5.0
Impressive News2.8
Supernatural2.1
SBT Weekly Newspaper2,3

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP