Um Lugar ao Sol has the worst 1st week of soap opera of nine unpublished in history · TV News

Um Lugar ao Sol recorded the worst first week of a soap opera of the nine on Globo in history. From Monday (8) to Saturday (13), the plot starred by Cauã Reymond (in the roles of Christian and Renato) scored an average of 23.2 points. The result surpassed A Lei do Amor (2016), which had the lowest debut with a weekly average of 27.7 in 2016.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Um Lugar ao Sol recorded 22.5 points and a 37.4% share (participation) of 60% (total televisions turned on from 9:21 pm to 10:46 pm) last Saturday, November 13th.

The telenovela track from nine was launched by Globo in 2011 with the debut of Insensato Coração that year. Between 1965 and 2011, the term used was eight o’clock soap opera.

According to TV Pop, Globo has not had such a bad performance in the prime time of soap operas since November 1969, when Véu de Noiva (1969) had spiked 22.3 points in its first week.

Substitute for the rerun of Império (2014), Um Lugar ao Sol had the worst premiere of a soap opera of the nine in the history of Globo. On the air from 9:27 pm to 11:01 pm on Monday (8), the new series scored 25.2 points on average in Greater São Paulo — so far, the lowest rate of an unprecedented era of A Lei do Amor (2016): 30.6.

See below the hearings on Saturday, November 13, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.6 It’s from Home 5,6 SP1 9.3 Globe Sports 9.9 Newspaper Today 9,7 Comedy Session: The Best of Escolinha 8.9 Saturday Session: Annie 9.4 cauldron 12.7 in the times of the emperor 16.6 SP2 19.7 grab hold 20.0 Child Hope Bulletin 20.0 National Newspaper 21.2 a place in the sun 22.5 Gonna Cola 14.8 High hours 9.5 Samba Selection 5.3 Supercine: Chocolate City 3.5 Owl 1: Enchanted 3.5 Owl 2: Stop the Marriage 3.7 Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.8 Religious 0.6 Brazil truck driver 0.9 Speak Brazil Special 3.2 Love school 2.1 Religious 1.9 Special General Balance Sheet 4.6 Adventure Cinema: Anaconda 3 4.9 City Alert 6.1 Journal of Record 6.4 Genesis 6.9 The Farm 13 7.4 Scavenger Hunt 5.5 World Record of Awards 4.9 Chicago PD 3.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.3 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.0 Happy Saturday 3.3 The Thundermans 4.7 Raul Gil Program 3.7 Lassie 3.3 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 3.3 SBT Brazil 3.5 Angel’s face 5.5 Bake Off Brazil: The Cherry on the Cake 4.3 Bake Off Brazil 5.0 Impressive News 2.8 Supernatural 2.1 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2,3

Source: Broadcasters