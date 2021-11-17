Understand Auxílio Brasil, substitute for Bolsa Família, which starts today

The federal government begins to pay Brazil Aid this Wednesday (17), with an average value of R$ 217.18 per month – an amount 17.8% higher than the average of the Bolsa Família program, which ended after 18 years.

The new benefit also replaces the Emergency Aid and adds other social programs – among them, the Sports School Aid and the Scientific Initiation Scholarship. O UOL below explains what changes, who is entitled to receive and the controversies of the program that will be the main social benefit of the country.

Who is entitled to Brazil Aid?

Brazil Aid will be granted to families considered to be in extreme poverty (monthly income of R$100 per person) and poor (per capita income of R$200 per month).

All families enrolled in Bolsa Família are entitled to the new benefit. The government estimates that 14.6 million families will receive aid in November. In December, the government plans to increase the number of beneficiaries to 17 million families. This expansion depends on the definition of a source of funds, which can occur after the approval of the PEC dos Precatório.

Those who do not receive Bolsa Família need to enroll in CadÚnico (the federal government’s Single Registry for social programs) to try to obtain Brazil Aid. However, not all registrants will receive the new benefit.

Those who have not had any change in the information provided to CadÚnico in the last two years – such as address and income – need not worry, as the registration is still active. It is possible to check if the registration is in order through the My CadÚnico application (in the Playstore or in the Apple Store).

Anyone who needs to update their data or wish to register must go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) or to one of the CadÚnico service stations. Registration and changes must be done in person, they cannot be done through the application. It is necessary to present at least one document from all the family members: Birth Certificate; Wedding certificate; CPF; Identity Card (RG); Administrative Birth Certificate of Indigenous People (RANI); Work Card; or Voter Title.

The registration can be done by families with monthly income of up to R$550 per person or total monthly family income of up to three minimum wages (R$3,300). Homeless people, single-person families (people who live alone) and families with incomes above three minimum wages enrolled in social programs in the three spheres of government (municipal, state and federal) can also enroll. But registration is no guarantee that the Assistance will be awarded.

Who received Emergency Aid is entitled to Brazil Aid?

Beneficiaries of the aid created in the pandemic will not automatically receive the new benefit, as will occur with those registered with Bolsa Família. There will be a case-by-case assessment, depending on the income profile.

Self-employed Ricardo Paulino, 52, and singer Lu Souza, 27, both residents of the east side of São Paulo, received Emergency Aid last year after completely losing their income during the pandemic. This year, none of them got federal assistance, although they still can’t find work. “We are adrift, without any kind of assistance”, declares Ricardo, who received four installments of R$600 in 2020.

Since then, he’s been working odd jobs to survive after he had to hand over the rental car he worked in as an app driver due to skyrocketing fuel prices. “It doesn’t pay because everything went to pay for fuel and rent,” he says. “I didn’t receive [auxílio] that year, because with the odd jobs he was doing he earned more than half the minimum wage. But now I’m stopped, I’m not even doing odd jobs. The situation is very difficult,” he says.

Lu saw income fall to zero after the closing of bars, restaurants and parties where he sang before the pandemic. She received two installments of R$250 last year. Although commerce is slowly returning, the country singer remains far from the stage when it comes to sequels of covid-19. She fell ill in March and still hasn’t regained the lung capacity needed to sing. “My class (artists) was hit hard in the pandemic. I had no income and I couldn’t get emergency aid in the first wave, only in the end I got two installments. As I’m in medical treatment because of covid-19, I still have no income and I can’t sing,” says Lu.

The self-employed and the singer say that if they can, they will try to receive Emergency Assistance. “I’m going to try because my situation remains the same (no income)”, says Lu.

What is the source of funds to pay the Assistance?

The government maneuvers in Congress a proposal for a constitutional amendment, the PEC of the Precatório, to make room in the budget of R$ 91.6 billion, as estimated by the Ministry of Economy. About BRL 50 billion of this amount will go to the social program until December 2022, with payment of up to BRL 400 per family until then.

From 2023 onwards, it will be necessary to define a new source of funds to keep Auxílio Brasil afloat. The lack of long-term budget foresight is one of the main criticisms of the new aid, seen as a measure designed to boost the popularity of (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro.

The maneuver earned the nickname “PEC do Calote”, since in practice it will allow the government to break the spending ceiling, not paying R$ 89.1 billion in court orders next year.

THE PEC it also makes room for R$ 16 billion in parliamentary amendments destined by deputies and senators allied from the Planalto Palace to their electoral bases. Just to approve the PEC in the Chamber, the government released R$3.3 billion in amendments. The proposal is now in the Senate, where it needs to be approved in two rounds in the plenary by three-fifths (49) of the senators.

How will be the payment?

Former Bolsa Família beneficiaries, who will automatically migrate to the Auxílio Brasil program, will be able to continue using the same card and password to withdraw the benefit.

Likewise, families that receive Bolsa Família through the Caixa Tem application will continue to receive the same payment method and will be able to continue using the funds through the application.

Brazil Aid Calendar

Check payment dates in November and December according to NIS number.

November 2021

NIS final 1: November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021 NIS final 2: November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021 Final NIS 3: November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 NIS final 4: November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 Final NIS 5: November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021 NIS final 6: November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 NIS final 7: November 25, 2021

November 25, 2021 NIS final 8: November 26, 2021

November 26, 2021 NIS final 9: November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021 NIS final 0: November 30, 2021

December 2021

NIS final 1: December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021 NIS final 2: December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 Final NIS 3: December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021 NIS final 4: December 15, 2021

December 15, 2021 Final NIS 5: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 NIS final 6: December 17, 2021

December 17, 2021 NIS final 7: December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021 NIS final 8: December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021 NIS final 9: December 22, 2021

December 22, 2021 NIS final 0: December 23, 2021

How will Auxílio Brasil work?

Brazil Aid includes nine different types of benefits. The first three form the basic core. Are they:

Early Childhood Benefit : intended for families with children between zero and 36 months of age.

: intended for families with children between zero and 36 months of age. Family Membership Benefit : intended for young people aged between 18 and 21 years old. The aim is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling.

: intended for young people aged between 18 and 21 years old. The aim is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling. Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: if the monthly income of each family member does not exceed the extreme poverty line even after receiving the previous benefits, the family will be entitled to financial support without limitations related to the number of members of the family nucleus.

The other types of benefits are as follows: