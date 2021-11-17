understand what changes with new rules for benefit











With the new law, more companies should enter the food and meal voucher market Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil





You may have seen the above, but last week the Jair Bolsonaro government changed several labor regulations and published a decree restricting to 15 norms more than 1,000 labor decrees, ordinances and instructions. Among the changes is the employees’ food and meal vouchers.

O decree establishes that the food card must be used in any establishment that receives this type of payment, not necessarily an accredited restaurant chain. In practice, this means that you can pay with a Sodexo card in restaurants that currently only accept Alelo, for example.

In addition, companies will not be able to receive discounts on the value of contracting a food stamp supplier, or any type of advantage in the payment of contracted amounts.

The text also establishes that the portability of the food payment service offered to legal entities benefiting from the Worker’s Food Program (PAT) is free. This means that the credits accumulated under a certain brand can be transferred to another company without charging additional amounts.

Companies will have 18 months to adapt to the new rules and change the contracts signed with food stamp companies.

With these occasional changes in the benefit rule, new companies must enter the market and others, smaller, will also have space to offer their services now that the exclusivity rule will no longer exist.

It is worth remembering that the new rules maintained the obligation for workers to use card credits only to pay for meals and food in general. With this, it is still prohibited to buy alcoholic beverages in supermarkets with the voucher’s money, or to sell these credits in exchange for money, which is considered fraud.