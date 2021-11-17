Unemployed and struggling with depression, Cristina Mortágua asks for financial help | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Cristina Mortágua asked for financial help to support herself

After threatening to take her own life at a time of crisis caused by depression, Cristina Mortágua used her social networks to say that she is unemployed and that she needs financial help to support herself.

In a post on Instagram this Tuesday (16), the muse of the 1990s sensitized her followers to open their hearts to talk about her self-esteem and also about her fight against the disease.

“My loves, I want to thank you so much –but so much– for the help I received from so many of you. Not only for the financial help, but for the book recommendations, testimonies of people who have already gone through what I’m going through. Many criticized me for exposing myself. , but these people don’t know what depression is and I don’t wish it on anyone,” she wrote.

“It’s a little while before the fire is out. I still need some financial help, which I added to the fact that I’m unemployed and lying in bed with no strength all day. No strength to get up. that many bloggers do: pretend that Instagram’s life is wonderful and hide the real problems from you,” she continued.

The model also said that last week’s episode, which landed her in hospital, nearly resulted in her death. She also promised to return to social media soon to share what happened to her dogs, which was why she was rescued in a hurry.