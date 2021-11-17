‘Ungrateful c*’ · TV News

Solange Gomes rebelled after being cornered by Valentina Francavilla in the dynamics of the remainder of the ninth farm of A Fazenda 13. Nervous for not having been chosen by the Italian, the ex-Banheira do Gugu did not spare words to criticize the opponent. “Ungrateful ass,” she fired at dawn this Wednesday (17).

During a conversation with Rico Melquiades, Solange pointed out that she had already freed Valentina from other hot spots and, therefore, hoped to receive the same support from her colleague in confinement.

“I fucking helped the woman, nobody wanted to talk to the woman, ungrateful ass. I’ve saved the woman I don’t know how many times from the fields, I made the woman earn money, she’s always crying misery,” said the model, referring to the complaints about Valentina’s financial life.

“Liar,” continued Rico. “Liar, he says he doesn’t have food for his son, liar,” Solange agreed. “A person who doesn’t have money will be traveling in Argentina?” provoked the former MTV.

Valentina also detonated Solange during a conversation with Dayane Mello. “How mean. What a bad woman, what a bad woman, friend. I’m in shock,” declared the Italian.

