Unicred do Nordeste, a credit union from the city of Feirense, signs an agreement with Central Nacional Unimed – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/16/2021 18:55.

The financial institution will offer its members the option of the CNU health plan, to which guarantees and advantageous conditions will be added.

Photo: Assessoria/Unicred

An intercooperation agreement has just been signed by Unicred do Nordeste, one of the main credit cooperatives in the Region, with Central Nacional Unimed (CNU), the largest health cooperative in Brazil. With headquarters in Feira de Santana, several units spread across Bahia and present in five states, the financial institution, through this partnership, will offer its members the option of the CNU health plan, to which guarantees and advantageous conditions will be added.

In the first stage, the alliance will allow Unicred do Nordeste members to benefit from assistance with the Central Nacional Unimed network, which will also offer its insured the opportunity to become a member of the credit cooperative as well. Therefore, the initiative strengthens intercooperation, “one of the doctrinal primaries of cooperativism”, as conceptualized by the president of the Deliberative Council of the institution from Feira, the physician and professor João Batista de Cerqueira.

Photo: Assessoria/Unicred

The document was signed by him and by the president of Central Nacional Unimed, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, who was in this city recently for various commitments. Both participated in the presentation event of the expansion project of Unimed Baía de Todos os Santos (the new name of Unimed Feira de Santana, after this medical cooperative took over the area of ​​action in Salvador).

Luiz Paulo Tostes believes that the agreement will be a “two-way street” for the two corporations. “We are facing a great opportunity. Unimed and Unicred do Nordeste chains can interact in a way that not only seeks quantitative advances in the business, but also, and mainly, to offer more quality in services and possibilities to the public of each one”.

For the chairman of the Board of Directors of Unicred do Nordeste, the collaboration agreement between credit and health care cooperatives opens up new perspectives for companies and individuals around them. “Intercooperation transforms the world. Good cooperativism has yielded results and, in the case of Unicred, the strength of cooperation makes our rates much fairer than those of the traditional market”, says João Batista de Cerqueira.

He observes that the Unicred System does not represent development finance companies: “Credit cooperatives manage the resources of the members, who believe in cooperation and mutualism”. The doctor sees, in the agreement with the CNU, the rebirth of the desired Complexo Cooperativo Unimed, conceived by the pioneers of medical cooperativism and formed by the Unimed and Unicred System.