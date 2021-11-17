Unimed Blumenau invests in clinical interoperability

The need to process, integrate and share clinical patient information collected in several different systems and technologies, on a single platform, has led to Unimed Blumenau to invest in the unification of histories and medical records to create its Electronic Health Record (RES). The interoperability solution is based on the platform of the InterSystems, with the partnership of Interall.

According to Roberto Amorim Moreira, superintendent director of the cooperative, the company is building intelligence in the health business to generate value for the beneficiary and create a competitive advantage in the market.

“We are, with empathy, working on the development of a care model that allows for easy access by the physician and the beneficiary to information centralized in a single database. We will do even more, we will develop health policies aimed at promoting and preventing diseases to reduce the accident rate of contracts so that we can develop accessible products for the population that lacks coordination of quality care. Thus, we will be assertive with all stakeholders in the health production chain”, explains Moreira.

Jean C. Raduenz, Technology and Innovation Manager at Unimed Blumenau, says that the solution includes all the requirements of the General Data Protection Law – LGPD, allowing total transparency to customers. “The platform will allow new business models and healthcare for the cooperative’s customers.”

The RES solution implemented at Unimed is the concept of connected healthcare, which takes advantage of the digitization of processes to improve the management and relationship between healthcare professionals, administrative staff and customers. “The platform brings professionals the unlimited possibilities of artificial intelligence and promotes patient engagement; these are results that lead us to a new era of healthcare”, explains Raimundo Nonato Cardoso, director of the Health area of ​​InterSystems in Brazil.

For Marco Spinella, market director at Interall, in addition to creating a digital management model for the operator, the solution provides the customer with access to their history collected in various healthcare environments such as outpatient clinic, laboratory, office, surgical center and others through a smartphone app. “Health professionals, duly authorized, also have the possibility of accessing electronic medical records through a WEB portal. In other words, the data collected in different places, by different companies and by different systems are integrated and organized in a single language in a single repository, respecting the rules imposed by the LGPD”, he concludes.