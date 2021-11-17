Unimed Insurance Announces New External Advisors | SEGS

Committed to maintaining its corporate governance and management quality, Seguros Unimed announces the arrival of two new external directors. The founder of Rede Mulher Empreendedora, Ana Fontes, and the former finance secretary of the Government of Rio Grande do Sul, Aod Cunha, join the company’s Board of Directors. The two professionals reinforce female entrepreneurship and finance skills in the group’s ecosystem.

Helton Freitas, president of Seguros Unimed, celebrates the announcement. “We are very honored with the arrival of two great professionals in the market, renowned in their areas of expertise. With them, we will strengthen the foundations of our governance through perspectives outside the business, enabling even more transparent and innovative management, focused on sustainable results”.

The company remains committed to ensuring health care and protecting the lives and assets of its 6 million customers across the country and, in this scenario, Fontes and Cunha reaffirm this commitment, contributing to new strategies, new positions and adding innovation and diversity to the trajectory. of the sustainable future of the Unimed System insurance company.

“I am very happy to be able to contribute to further develop themes such as social impact, diversity, communication and inclusion and to continue bringing the company closer to essential discussions for all organizations”, says Ana Fontes.

“I see a wonderful role in the work of the cooperating physician and how Unimed has been responding to the challenges of the growing demand in the supplementary health sector. I look forward to taking advantage of countless growth opportunities through the experience I have accumulated and contributing to the consolidation of Seguros Unimed’s history,” says Aod Cunha.

External Advisors at Unimed Participações

Unimed Participações, the holding company for new businesses in the Unimed System, also announces new board members. For the first time since its creation, in 1989, the company brings two external professionals to the Board of Directors. Zeina Latif and Michel Levy join the company to offer experienced views in macroeconomics, finance, management and innovation to the board.

Adelson Chagas, president of Unimed Participações, celebrates the new hires to ensure robust governance and monitoring of trends in the health and finance segments. “We are convinced of the important contributions of these renowned professionals in the market to expand the business of the Unimed System. We bring outside perspectives to reinforce our premises of innovation, operational efficiency and new technologies at the service of care”, he says.

The arrival of Latif and Levy reinforces Unimed Participações’ purpose of strengthening its role as a hub of innovation and new business for the Unimed System, ensuring the sustainability of cooperatives nationwide and offering new products and solutions for the holding’s ecosystem.