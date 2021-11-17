Unimed Patos de Minas launches Individual Plan for Individuals

Unimed Patos de Minas has just launched the Individual Plan, an individual health plan to keep your health up to date in an easier, simpler and uncomplicated way. Present in our region for over 31 years, covering more than 47 thousand lives and covering 16 municipalities in the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba, standing out in the regional scenario and also in the state scenario, as an example of organization, being among the best and largest companies of Minas Gerais.





Always offering the best solution in corporate health, with plans to meet the needs of any and every company, Unimed Patos de Minas now has the Individual Plan for Individuals, which is more personal and easier to purchase a Unimed Plan, which has the largest coverage of a health care provider being in more than 83% of the national territory.

Who has Unimed, has everything and now has more.

Contact Unimed Patos de Minas and make your Individual Plan for Individuals!

Access the website and learn more: https://pf.unimedpatosdeminas.com.br/ or visit the Commercial Unit at Rua Olegário Maciel, 413 – Centro / Patos de Minas

Telephone: (34) 3820 – 1622

