Up again! See where gasoline is most expensive (and cheapest) in Minas – Economy

Gasoline price rose, on average, R$ 0.50 in Minas Gerais in the last month (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agncia Brasil) Do you remember how much you paid for a liter of gasoline last month? Many people are not even able to get the price right, due to the rush of routine, but there is a constant complaint: it is not today that filling the tank is expensive.

And, for those who remember the amount paid in October, the impression that prices increased (a lot) is real. To give you an idea, the increase was, on average, R$0.50.

which points to a survey carried out by the article based on weekly surveys released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), which publishes the prices of all fuels and cooking gas.

It is still possible to find gasoline for less than R$7 in some cities in Minas Gerais, but it is becoming something rare. As of October 17, all 41 cities surveyed by the organization were in this price range.

In a survey updated on Saturday (11/13), there are 23. This is taking into account the minimum prices found by the ANP inspectors. If we only look at the ‘most expensive’ service stations, only in four cities can prices be found below R$7/liter.

But what draws the most attention is how much a liter of gasoline can reach in Minas Gerais. Two weeks ago, Arax, in Alto Paranaba, land of governor Romeu Zema (Novo), had the highest price: R$7,599. Was.

First place was taken by Paracatu, in the Northwest, where gasoline was found at R$ 7.639. Increase of R$ 0.15 compared to the closing of the week of November 6th, and R$ 0.54 compared to last month.

Una, also in the Northwest, is in second place. ANP inspectors found the fuel at R$ 7.609. That is, 51 cents more expensive than on October 17th.

At the other end of the table, the cheapest gasoline was found in Barbacena, in Campo das Vertentes, at R$ 6.739.

See price comparison table



(photo: ANP)

