Vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied in Cidade das Compras and in health units this Wednesday (17th) – Acorda Cidade

Check vaccination groups and locations.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) will apply the first, second and third doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 at Shopping Popular Cidade das Compras, this Wednesday (17) from 8 am to 4 pm. The first dose is intended for people over 18 years old (born until November 12, 2003), pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum), also over 18 years old.

It is mandatory to present RG, CPF and proof of residence in the name of the person to be vaccinated, father or mother or with some proof of link. If rented, a document that proves the lease. For mothers and pregnant women, it is necessary to take a medical prescription after an individualized assessment of risks and benefits.

In addition, the second dose of the Coronavac vaccine will be immunized for those who are within the recommended period and the Pfizer and Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccines (for people with a deadline until November 17th). It is mandatory to bring the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

In the same place, seniors over 60 years, who have taken the second dose 6 months ago and immunosuppressed patients, who are 28 days old who took the second dose (medical report is required), can receive the booster. You must present RG, CPF, vaccination booklet with proof of the second dose and proof of residence.

The first and second doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 will also be applied in health facilities. Check out the vaccination groups and locations:

FIRST DOSE FOR OVER 18, PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL

Persons aged 18 or over (born until November 16, 2003), pregnant and postpartum women – also in this age group – will be vaccinated exclusively at the Parque Ipê I, II and III Family Health Unit, linked to the Programa Saúde na Hora, das 8am to 9pm. It is necessary to present RG, CPF and proof of residence. For mothers and pregnant women, it is necessary to take a medical prescription after an individualized assessment of risks and benefits.

FIRST DOSE IN ADOLESCENTS BETWEEN 12 AND 17 YEARS

Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old can receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in the districts and Basic Health Units of Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units, linked to the Programa Saúde na Hora, from 8 am to 9 pm.

There will also be immunization for this public in the Family Health Units, Urban Social Center (CSU), Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviary I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI -I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rua Nova II, III and Barroquinha, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Adolescents must be 12 years old, and it is not possible to vaccinate those who have not reached the age recommended by the Ministry of Health.

PFIZER SECOND DOSE WITH DEADLINE UNTIL NOVEMBER 20

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine will be applied in the districts and Basic Health Units of Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 4 pm.

There will also be immunizations in the Family Health Units linked to the Health on the Spot Program, from 8 am to 9 pm and in the Family Health Units Urban Social Center (CSU), Parque Ipê I, II and III, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviary I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rua Nova II, III and Barroquinha, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III.

It is mandatory to bring the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence. It is worth noting that it will not be possible to anticipate the vaccination beyond this date. Only those who are within the recommended period, according to the vaccination booklet, will be able to receive the second dose.

SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC AND ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD

The vaccination of people who are in the recommended period for the application of the second dose of Coronavac vaccines and who need to take Astrazeneca/Oxford until November 20, will be in the districts, in the Family Health Units Urban Social Center (CSU), Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviary I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rua Nova II , III and Barroquinha, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Vaccination will also be available for this group in the Basic Health Units of Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and in Family Health Units linked to the Programa Saúde na Hora, from 8:00 am at 9 pm. It is mandatory to present the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

BOOST DOSE FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS, ELDERLY OVER 60 YEARS AND IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS

The booster dose is intended for seniors over 60 years and healthcare professionals who have taken the second dose 6 months ago. Immunosuppressed patients who are 28 days after taking the second dose can also be immunized (medical report is required).

The application will be in the districts and Family Health Units Urban Social Center (CSU), Caseb II, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviary I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rua Nova II, III and Barroquinha, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Vaccination will also be carried out in the Basic Health Units of Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Baraúnas, Serraria Brasil, Dispensary Santana and Subaé and in the Family Health Units linked to the Saúde na Hora Program, from 8 am to 9 pm.

To receive the third dose, you must present your ID, CPF, vaccination booklet with proof of the second dose and proof of residence. The health professional must present proof of employment.

Check the address of the Saúde na Hora Family Health Units:

USF Campo Limpo I, V and VI: Rua Hosita Serafim, S/N, Campo Limpo district.

USF Liberdade I, II and III: Rua El Salvador, S/N, Feira VII neighborhood.

USF Queimadinha I, II and III: Rua Pernambuco, S/N, Queimadinha neighborhood.

USF Parque Ipê I, II and III: Rua Ilha do Retiro, S/N, Parque Ipê district.

USF Videiras I, II and III: Rua Iguatemi, S/N, Mangabeira district.

