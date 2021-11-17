Valentina asks MC Gui to vote for her; funkeiro denies

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Valentina Francavilla asked MC Gui to vote for her in the formation of today’s farm. The ex-stage assistant wants to be the most voted to save the funkeiro and Dayane Mello, who are in the stall and run the risk of being pulled into the hot seat, if another pawn gets the most voted tonight. MC Gui, however, refused Valentina’s request.

“I’m not voting for you,” replied MC Gui, upon hearing his fellow feedlot’s speech.

“Friend, think about the game,” said the girl, trying to convince him.

MC Gui insisted that he would rather be pulled into the countryside by someone like Arcrebiano than vote for Valentina.

Dump it on me, I won’t pull you or Day, insisted Valentina.

The funkeiro bet that, if the vote draws between Rico and Valentina, Gui Araujo, farmer of the week, will be responsible for breaking the tie and will choose to put the comedian on the farm.

“If that’s the case, you’ll dump it on me because I don’t want neither you nor Day on the farm. Be quiet. Obey your mother,” said the ex-SBT, getting up and leaving MC Gui alone in the living room.

Later, with Dayane in the outdoor area, the pedestrians returned to the subject. MC Gui reiterated that he will not vote for Valentina. The girl said again that she wants the vote so that the pair is not pulled into the fields.

“What a beast,” Dayane commented.

“If you’re going to go to the farm because it happened, it happened. Don’t be too hasty, ask your friends to vote for you. And I would never do that. Even if you asked me, I wouldn’t do it”, concluded the singer.

