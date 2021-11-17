Valentina hides Dayane’s ‘evidence of crime’ against Rico · TV News

Valentina Francavilla decided to hide the evidence of Dayane Mello’s “crime” against Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. With the help of Mileide Mihaile, the Italian took the jacket that the model tore with a knife, folded and placed under the dinner table.

Mouse’s former stage assistant spread her coat on the table, showing the damage that was done by Dayane; the tear caught from the cover to the lining and threw the foam of the piece out. Mileide replaced all the contents, while Valentina folded in a way that you couldn’t see the damage.

Then the Italian took the folded jacket, placed it on a random chair far from the closet, and pushed it under the pedestrian dining table.

The garment had been hanging with pedestrian towels between the shower and the bedroom, right in front of the closet, since Dayane had ripped it open with a knife. Rico still doesn’t know what happened and hasn’t seen the state of his jacket.

During the early hours of Tuesday (16), Valentina told Aline Mineiro that the production forbade the participants to comment on the matter, as Dayane had broken a rule in the program.

