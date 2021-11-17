Valentina reveals ban on production and web reacts

Only witness to the outbreak of Dayane Mello when cutting the jacket of Rich Melquiades with a knife, on Monday, November 15th, Valentina Francavilla revealed in a conversation with Aline Mneiro, that all pedestrians were prohibited from touching the subject by the production of rural reality. This attitude of Dayane, generated revolt on the part of Internet users.

The two were talking in the living room when the former SBT spoke about the ban. Aline countered: “If the deal that has already been done there is done, why can’t you talk? It’s already done, it’s already shit”, said the ex-panicat.

“Because they say we’re breaking the rule, I can’t bring it up. We’ll go there in the closet”, said Ratinho’s ex-stage assistant.

According to Valentina, the production forbade commenting on the matter and called Dayane’s attention for having used the knife to rip Rico’s coat.

Even because this is a crime according to art 163 of the Criminal Code: Destroying, disabling or deteriorating someone else’s thing #The farm pic.twitter.com/twzjN07epg— Fazerla (@voleimomento) November 16, 2021

FANS MAKE SEVERAL THEORIES ABOUT PROHIBITION

On Twitter, fans began to speculate that perhaps there was already a lot of pressure on the issue, as in the situation of dayane and Nego do Borel, which culminated in the expulsion of the funkeiro after great pressure from the public and sponsors of the rural reality show. Others believe it’s so Rico doesn’t know the details and crashes.

Some claim that production found a way to sew the jacket. The fact is that, until the end of this article, Rich Melquiades I still didn’t know that Dayane had been the author of the “damage”.

See some reactions and theories:

rumors that the production took Rico’s jacket out of the place to sew. does anyone know if it’s true? #The farm — Anne 🏎️ (@annescgtt) November 16, 2021

This Record production is really rubbish, Day cuts Rico’s jacket and they forbid the participants to comment in the house, hopefully Bil exposes this slut today on live.— NABRISA 🌪️ (@nabrisachapada) November 16, 2021

I can’t believe that Dayane’s business tearing the rich man’s jacket with a knife will stop at that. nothing will happen and the rich won’t even give up because of what the production ordered. #the farm worst reality mygod— Grajaú’s misunderstanding 🔥 (@kinguii3) November 16, 2021

I’m thinking Valentina said that the production forbade talking about the jacket… so that the rich don’t find out about it and people fall on it by voting… because the puppet wants to protect the snake — Mileide Mihaile’s Grudinhos 🐝 (@Yara20Maia) November 16, 2021

TWISTED ATTENTION FROM THE RICO: don’t stop talking on the jacket, this car stereo, it was just a ruse to cover up the subject. Bruno had informed the production yesterday that they would send a sound car today. And yet they didn’t stop it?

Too weird! — Cris 🔥 (@CrisAlvesbr) November 16, 2021

if the production really sewed the rich man’s jacket, the sofa people won’t understand anything that happened yesterday in the edition coz like, day rips the jacket and that’s it???— silly pawn (@rewlitys) November 16, 2021

DAYANE MELLO LOST THE LINE AND CUT RICO’S JACKET WITH KNIFE

The relationship between Dayane Mello and Rich Melquiades. The model took a knife from the kitchen and tore the pawn’s jacket on Monday, November 15, after arguing with him and being called a snake. Rico “throwed on the fan” all the criticisms that the girl from Santa Catarina made of participants in the rural reality show.

day and valentine they were in the kitchen and, after making sure the others confined to the room, she took a knife and tore the foe’s jacket. The ex-SBT caught the model’s attention when she saw what she did.

“Dayane, stop! If you do, you will lose your mind. I don’t think it’s funny,” he said.

Day put his finger in his mouth, asking for silence: “Nobody saw it! I didn’t do anything,” he said, laughing.

The peon added that this is just the beginning of her evil ways: “I’m crazier than you (Valentina), you don’t know me! I’m going to cut off all of his clothes, all of his socks, he won’t have an outfit to wear. You’ll have to borrow socks”.

On the web, friends of Rich told that the jacket is the favorite piece of the pawn. The play was a gift from his father, who was murdered.

See +: Rico denies being afraid of Dayane Mello’s lawsuit

