Vibra (VBBR3) has a strong result in the 3rd quarter and analysts highlight reasons for more optimism with the company

SAO PAULO – After the result of competitor Ultrapar (UGPA3) did not please market analysts very much, leading to a sharp drop in UGPA3 shares the following day after the balance sheet, the numbers released by Vibra Energia ([ativo=VIBBR3]) encouraged market analysts. Despite this, the assets closed down 1.93%, to R$ 22.33, in a day of market risk aversion, after reaching a 3.21% rise in the first negotiations.

The company, formerly BR Distribuidora, reported net income of BRL 598 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 78.5% compared to the BRL 335 million reported in the same period in 2020. The data were released on Monday. fair (15), after the close of trading in the United States. Yesterday, there were no negotiations at B3 due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

According to the company, the result was influenced by the higher gross profit in the period as a result of higher volumes sold and higher sales margins.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, highlighted the recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$ 1.146 billion (R$ 111 per cubic meter) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 37% in the annual comparison and 12% in the sequential comparison, 7% above the estimated by BBI and 2% above the consensus.

“Despite significant hedge losses during the quarter, the company managed to deliver recurring margins well above Ultrapar (R$64 per/m3) and Raízen (R$80/m3) due to Vibra’s exposure to the thermal segment, with margins brutes probably attractive”, they point out.

The B2B segment was the positive highlight with a margin of R$150/m3 (versus R$110 expected by BBI), while retail was weaker than expected, with a margin of R$89 (versus R$114 estimated by BBI ).

“We believe that the prospects for retail should be better in the future. Vibra Energia’s results in 3Q21 added comfort to the R$115/m3 margin included in our estimates for 2022”, points out BBI. ]

Analysts at the institution see Vibra share trading with an expected price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2022 of 13.8 times, versus historical levels of about 18 times and with a deserved premium of 8% over to Ultrapar, justified by: (1) better margin visibility; (2) better FCFE (shareholder free cash flow) balance sheet and perspectives; and (3) clearer and more advanced initiatives related to the energy transition. BBI has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the VIBBR3 asset, with a target price of R$31, or a potential appreciation of 36% compared to the closing date on Friday (12).

Credit Suisse also pointed out the very strong results reported the day before, with an Ebitda 14% higher than expected and an Ebitda margin per cubic meter above its peers, which reported margins below expectations.

Looking ahead, the bank’s analysts point out that there are reasons to believe that Vibra can further improve its margins, considering the better competitive dynamics in the retail segment and the company’s efficiency gains that will have full effect in 2022.

Analysts also point out that the company has returned value to shareholders and, in the third quarter alone, Vibra distributed R$1.9 billion (7% of the market cap) through the payment of dividends (R$1.1 billion) and share buyback (R$800 million). The recommendation is also an outperform for the assets, with a target price of R$ 32, or an advance of 42.5%.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos, in turn, highlights that the company has identified additional opportunities to generate margins through a more active and structured participation in the derivatives trading business, which is already in the internal structuring phase. In the Electricity Trading business, Vibra Comercializadora (formerly Targus) has also been demonstrating, despite the challenging context this year for traders in general, great potential for gaining relevance in Vibra’s business portfolio, analysts point out.

Thus, they point out, the sum of attributes of Vibra and Vibra Comercializadora creates competitive differentials that position the company advantageously in a market that will undergo transformations in the near future, in the sense of increasing the number of free consumers and new models of commercialization, following the trends of decarbonization, decentralization and digitization of energy consumption.

“Since its acquisition, the Vibra trader has known how to position itself in the scenario of high energy prices in the market over the period, adopting an adequate risk policy with a high degree of maturity”, they point out. In addition, Vibra also remains focused on expanding the range of Distributed Generation products.

