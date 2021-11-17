Video captures aggression by a Ponte Preta fan after a match against Londrina: check out images | london

The image, sent to the RPC Londrina, an affiliate of Globo, shows a young man getting off the Macaca’s cheering bus and hitting a man with a flying boat.

Although police were on the scene and immediately identified the aggressor, no one was arrested.

More Londrina news on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Rotam was escorting the three buses with Ponte Preta fans after the match. A more excited fan got off the bus he was on and assaulted a Londrina fan.

The Military Police carried out the approach took the aggressor to another place, so that they could take him away from the place where several Londrina fans were. He was released because when the police returned to the street where the fight took place, the victim had already left.

Therefore, according to the PM, “the supporter’s referral did not fit, in view of not having the representative part”. The police also informed that “the police report was drawn up and forwarded to the Public Ministry and to the authorities promoting the Championship so that sanctions provided for in the Fan Statute can be taken”.

On the field, Londrina beat a direct competitor and is still alive in the fight against relegation. Tubarão continues inside the Z-4, in 17th, with 41 points, but is only two points behind Ponte itself, which is 14th in the table.

📈 Brazilian Series B Table

📊 Londrina’s statistics in the season

1 of 1 Estádio do Café, stage of Londrina x Ponte Preta — Photo: Rodrigo Saviani Estádio do Café, stage of Londrina x Ponte Preta — Photo: Rodrigo Saviani