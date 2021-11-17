Video: Chico César is the target of racist comments on a radio program in Paraíba

RIO – Musician Chico César was the target of racist comments in a program produced in the city of Conde, Paraíba. During the screening of “Fala Conde”, the presenter Byra de Jacumã spoke about Carnival when he referred to the musician with pejorative speeches.

– They ended our carnival, which was our postcard. They made a carnival for them. Was it that little black boy playing the guitar naked, as was his name, from Catolé do Rocha? I forgot the name of that plague, no one remembers it anymore,” Byra said.

Then, the other presenter who participated in the conversation on the program, Renato Vieira, pointed out that the singer Byra wanted to mention was Chico César. Byra, in turn, nodded. “That was the one,” he replied. See video:

On the internet, the subject had negative repercussions. Internet users praised the importance of Chico César in music, his talent, and even asked for the arrest of the presenters. The musician from Paraíba, in turn, did not comment on the matter.

Chico César, suffered racism and a cruel and criminal prejudice, who is Chico, simply one of the best singers and composers in Brazil, he wants to be more ok.

Unfortunately we live in a racist and prejudiced country that makes me ashamed for being born in Brazil. — Lourenço Faria (@LourenoFaria) November 15, 2021

apology

The presenter used Instagram to post a video apologizing for the case.

– In a moment where the whole world incriminates racism, I suffer from racism constantly in my personal and professional life and I could not have acted that way. (…) I would very much like to apologize and say that this will never be repeated – he said.

Conde’s City Hall also spoke about the case and said that the program, which was being pointed out by internet users as part of the city’s press office, is produced independently. Below is the full note:

Through this, the Municipality of Conde has clarified that the program ‘Fala, Conde’ is an independent production, with no institutional link with the municipal administration. This time, it cannot be held responsible or have its image attached to any comment or opinion that may be made in the aforementioned means of communication. That said, it is important to make it clear that the municipal administration repudiates and does not condone any discriminatory acts, not least of racism. In this sense, it has even adopted public policies to reduce the historical gap of inequality that unfortunately still exists in our country. Conde City Hall takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to the city’s development to ensure actions and projects that improve the quality of life of the Conde population.