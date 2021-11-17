Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

A driver driving a Tesla Model 3 was found dozing while the car was apparently on autopilot. In a video, which went viral on social media this week, the author of the recording claims that he is on the Imigrantes Highway, which connects the capital of São Paulo to the coast.

“This is the future. Look how our friend is driving the car: sleeping. Look at Tesla here at Imigrantes”, says the man.

In the United States, Tesla’s Autopilot became the target of an investigation after the identification of 11 accidents involving the assisted driving system.

The incidents, which took place in 2018, include one fatal crash and seven that caused injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“As part of the agency’s safety mission and to better understand the causes of certain Tesla-related collisions, NHTSA is opening a preliminary investigation into the driver assistance systems (Autopilot) and the techniques implemented to monitor, assist and perform comply with the driver’s commitment while using it,” said the institution in a statement issued in August this year.

The investigation will focus on the Y, X, S and 3 models of the American brand, marketed between 2014 and 2021. Tesla’s assistant director “Autopilot” is the subject of great controversy after a series of accidents in which the vehicles of Tesla were involved. company.

The name of this technology proposed by Tesla is an object of debate. No car manufacturer is currently in a technical position to offer drivers a fully autonomous vehicle.

