Video: Sertanejo Henrique gets emotional when he hears a singer with a voice similar to Marília Mendonça

This week, Henry and Juliano they performed in Araguaína, Tocantins, and invited the singer Clara Garcia to pay homage to Marília Mendonça.

During the presentation of clear, Henrique, from the duo, was moved to tears, mainly due to the similarity of the voice of Garcia with the one of marilia.

On Instagram, clear thanked the opportunity given by Henry and Juliano. “Today I want to first thank God, for the opportunity to meet you, and share this beautiful and emotional moment, which was to honor the woman we will always be fans! You are people who inspire me more every day, by humility, charisma, affection and respect for anyone. I want to thank this audience, what a wonderful energy, you are incredible, you received me very well and I can only thank you”, he wrote.

In the comments, the singer was highly praised and many fans were surprised by the similarity of the voice of clear with that of the queen of suffering. “His voice is the continuation of the queen,” wrote one. “Voice twin!” said another. “That voice came to soothe us. You are wonderful! Success for you”, commented a third.

