Video shows bar owner execution with 11 shots in 5 seconds

Renato Manfrim – Special for MS

posted on 11/16/2021 6:13 PM



(credit: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

Quick and cold-blooded execution. In less than ten seconds, a criminal, armed with two pistols, entered a bar in Uberaba and executed the 42-year-old owner with 11 shots – one shot even hit a 26-year-old customer in the arm. Then he fled with his sidekick on a motorcycle. The crime took place this Sunday (11/14) and the two suspects, who were not identified, are still at large today (11/16).

The video with the strong images, recorded by a security camera from inside the bar, is shared in WhatsApp groups. The images show the moment when the criminal invades the establishment, already opening fire on the owner.

The victim, who was behind the counter, still falls to the ground, but the perpetrator climbs onto the structure and continues shooting – in all, 11 shots were fired in five seconds, according to authorities.

Attention! The following images can be considered disturbing:

Other images from a security camera located outside the bar, according to the PM’s record, showed the two criminals, wearing helmets and dark visors, arriving on the motorcycle, which had its plates covered. Then, the video shows the pair fleeing and taking an unknown course.

Also according to the police record, the technical expertise of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) collected 17 9mm caliber capsules at the scene of the crime.

The bar customer who was shot in the right forearm was referred to the Hospital de Clínicas of the Federal University of Triangulo Mineiro (HC-UFTM) and is not at risk of dying.

Who are the authors and why so much violence?

The report questioned the PCMG on Tuesday (16/11) about how the investigations into the homicide, which took place late last Sunday night (14/11), are going. Among the doubts, if the suspects have already been identified and if there is already information on the motive for the crime.

The security agency replied that it had opened a police inquiry to investigate the motive, authorship and circumstances of the crime. “The investigative work is ongoing and, so far, there has been no arrest. Other information will be forwarded at an opportune time”, concluded PCMG, through a note.