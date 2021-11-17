View a preview of Black Friday 2021 from the PS Store

Facebook

Black Friday takes place on Friday of next week (November 26), but we already have a small preview of what Sony plans to offer on the PS Store.

The official Black Friday website on PlayStation has opened and the following discounts are promised:

FIFA 22: 40% off

Far Cry 6: 30% off

Back 4 Blood: 30% off

NBA 2K22: 50% off

Diablo Prime Evil Collection: 30% off

Madden NFL 22: 50% off

Tales of Arise: 30% off

Marvel’s Avengers: 60% off

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles: 30% off

Resident Evil Village: 50% off

Red Dead Redemption 2: 60% off

Deathloop: 50% off

It’s worth noting that these are just some of the promotions and we should have more. Also, they are not active yet.

We also don’t know when these promotions will be active, but we believe that it should happen soon – possibly this Friday (19th), being available for two weeks.

Regarding Brazil, the category on the PS Store already exists and the website mentioned above also exists, but both are currently empty.

Finally, for in-store promotions for consoles, accessories and disc games, you’ll be able to follow our annual coverage next week. So keep an eye out.