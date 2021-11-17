Vinicius Junior applies humiliating reel; watch

SEE THE REEL OF VINICIUS JUNIOR IN ARGENTINA X BRAZIL:
Vinicius Junior? Respect and admire. pic.twitter.com/Tv7DoKwXcU
— Rafael Brayan (@rafaelbrayan_) November 17, 2021
TECHNICAL DATA SHEET – ARGENTINA X BRAZIL
Local: Bicentennial stadium in San Juan (Argentina)
Date: November 16, 2021, Tuesday
Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)
Referee: Andres Cunha (Uruguay)
Assistants: Richard Trinidad (Uruguay) and Nicolas Tarán (Uruguay)
VAR: Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay)
ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martínez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso and Di María; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez. Technician: Lionel Scaloni
BRAZIL: Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha. Technician: tit
