Vitão recalls conversation with Whindersson after dating Luísa Sonza: ‘I’ve always been his fan’ | celebrities

vitãoDisclosure
Published 11/17/2021 07:34 | Updated 11/17/2021 07:36am
Rio – Vitão was again asked about his relationship with Luísa Sonza. This Tuesday night, in an interview with PodCats, by Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, on YouTube, he revealed a conversation he had with Sonza’s ex-husband, humorist Whindersson Nunes, after having assumed a relationship with the singer, who started in september 2020 and ended in august this year
“We exchanged a smooth idea, nothing big, because nothing ever happened between us. They created a lot of messes,” said Vitão, who reinforced that he’s a fan of Whidnersson: “We’ve stuck together a few times, but it was never very close. it’s wonderful, I think he’s awesome, I’ve always been a fan, ever since he was a brat. But we never created a strong bond of friendship.”
Sonza and Whindersson broke up about five months before Vitão started dating the singer, which generated controversy and rumors of betrayal – which has already been denied by both parties. Camila Loures broached the subject when she said that Vitão and Sonza’s relationship began shortly after her marriage to the comedian.