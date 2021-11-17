Vitão recalls conversation with Whindersson after dating Luísa Sonza: ‘I’ve always been his fan’ | celebrities

vitãoDisclosure

Published 11/17/2021 07:34 | Updated 11/17/2021 07:36am

Rio – Vitão was again asked about his relationship with Luísa Sonza. This Tuesday night, in an interview with PodCats, by Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, on YouTube, he revealed a conversation he had with Sonza’s ex-husband, humorist Whindersson Nunes, after having assumed a relationship with the singer, who started in september 2020 and ended in august this year

“We exchanged a smooth idea, nothing big, because nothing ever happened between us. They created a lot of messes,” said Vitão, who reinforced that he’s a fan of Whidnersson: “We’ve stuck together a few times, but it was never very close. it’s wonderful, I think he’s awesome, I’ve always been a fan, ever since he was a brat. But we never created a strong bond of friendship.”

Sonza and Whindersson broke up about five months before Vitão started dating the singer, which generated controversy and rumors of betrayal – which has already been denied by both parties. Camila Loures broached the subject when she said that Vitão and Sonza’s relationship began shortly after her marriage to the comedian.

“I think it’s part of life. If one day you break up with your boyfriend and see him with someone else afterwards, it’s always going to be painful. No one likes it. But between us nothing happened. He was soft, I was soft,” he replied Vitão.