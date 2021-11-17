Vitão reveals a conversation with Whindersson after dating Sonza: “I’ve always been his fan”; watch

And the podcasts continue to yield many revelations… This Tuesday (16), singer Vitão participated in “PodCats“, a program led by Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, and addressed one of the great controversies of his life under the spotlight: o relationship with Luísa Sonza, which began about five months after the end of the artist’s marriage to Whindersson Nunes.

When asked about his relationship with the comedian, before his relationship with the blonde, Vitão insisted that the two were not friends, but just acquaintances. “We’ve glued together a few times, yes, but it was never very close”, he said. Loures then wanted to know if the singer missed Nunes’ company and Vitão reinforced: “No, it wasn’t like that. He (Whindersson) it’s wonderful, I think he’s awesome, I’ve always been a fan, ever since. But we never created a strong bond of friendship”.

Then, the voice of “Café” explained that he had a conversation with Nunes, shortly after taking up his relationship with Luísa. “We exchange a smooth idea, no biggie. Even because nothing ever happened between us. They created a lot of stuff”, declared Vitão, referring to the rumors that the blonde had betrayed her ex-husband with him.

Curious, Camila interrupted the guest and insisted that the situation wasn’t quite like that, as Vitão and Luísa took over the relationship very quickly after her divorce from Nunes, which the presenter classified as something that could have “hurt” the comedian.

Vitão then countered. “I think it’s part of life. If you ever break up with your boyfriend and see him with someone else later, it’s always going to be painful. Nobody likes it, it’s never tasty, it’s obvious to any human being, being a public figure or not”, he stated. “But nothing ever happened between us (he and Whindersson), nothing happened. We didn’t even talk during this period that they were going on [os rumores], we never talk about it. He was soft, I was soft”, emphasized.

It is also worth remembering that both Whindersson and Luísa have already denied the rumors that there was betrayal, more than once. Spy only the full chat: