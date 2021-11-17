Vitor Leque and Keké have detected injuries and become embezzlement for Luxemburgo in Cruzeiro | cruise

Vanderlei Luxemburgo lost two options to mount Cruzeiro’s attack for games in the final stretch of Serie B: Vitor Leque and Keke had injuries detected and started treatment at Toca da Raposa.

In the case of Vitor Leque, who had been starting with Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro reported that he suffered a sprain in his right ankle during the first half of the match against Vitória, last Sunday. He was replaced at halftime.

The young striker underwent imaging tests that detected a strain in the ankle ligament, with no indication for surgery. In principle, the club informed that he will be embezzled only against Sampaio Corrêa, on Thursday, at 9 pm, in São Luís.

1 of 3 Vitor Leque had been the starting line-up for the Luxembourg team — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vitor Leque had been a regular in the Luxembourg team — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Keke, in turn, will also lose the final round, against Náutico, in Belo Horizonte. According to Cruzeiro, he suffered a bone edema in his right foot. The same one he had surgery on when he was hired in July.

The striker, who belongs to Tombense, only has a loan contract with Cruzeiro until the end of this year. So, if there’s no interest in the renovation, Keke may no longer take to the field wearing the starry shirt.

2 of 3 Keke participates in training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Keke participates in training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Besides Leque and Keké, Cruzeiro will also not have Wellington Nem, suspended, for the duel with Sampaio. The three act on the sides of the attack. If he wants to keep the scheme, the coach will have Felipe Augusto, Dudu and Vitor Roque disputing two spots. Bruno José, who was out against Vitória due to pain in his foot, could also become an option. Thiago, center forward by trade, has also been used open with Luxembourg.