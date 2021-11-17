Walter signs a deal with Santa and already talks about scoring at Sport: “You’ll see the party I’m having” | Holy Cross

Walter’s intention was to explain a video from 2016, when it was announced as a reinforcement of Sport, his club of the heart, and spoke of “broking” Santa Cruz, scoring goals against the rival. In talks to bolster the choral cast next season, he has gone a step further. In the broadcast carried out on social networks, he listed four reasons to defend the Tricolor and promised to celebrate if he scores against the Lion.

Despite being accompanied by reservations about the positive outcome of the negotiation, the attacker’s statements demonstrate that the negotiation with Tricolor is advanced, very close to a positive end. Behind the scenes, the hiring is taken for granted. Walter, in fact, will arrive in Recife on the 24th, five days before the Santa Cruz rerun – scheduled for November 29th.

– Video, we make it, player makes video, does this, does that, and then plays against the other team. The most important thing is that I never failed to respect any fans. I always respected the fans. I never failed with respect to the supporter of Santa Cruz – he declared, admitting that he is – or was – a fan of Sport, but promising to “give his life” for Tricolor if the agreement is achieved.

It wasn’t his only promise, by the way.

“I always said, yes, that I was a Sport fan, because I was a kid, you know? But I played for Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz was the one who opened the doors for me. If one day I play against Sport, if I go to Santa Cruz, I’ll score, I’ll try to do my best. And you’ll see the party I’m going to throw.”

reasons to be tricolor

In his “statement”, the attacker listed four reasons to defend Santa Cruz.

– Big Santa Cruz. The huge crowd and there is a director I know very well, who is (Marcelo) Segurado. And fourth: there is my mother. I’m going to play for my mom to see me in person, and score for her. Because my mother never saw me playing in person, like that, in Recife – she listed.

Reasons that, according to him, are enough for him to accept a salary proposal below others he received – and what he received at Botafogo-SP, his last club.