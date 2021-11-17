Warriors Again Enchant and Trample the Nets in New York | nba

The Golden State Warriors ignored Kevin Durant, James Harden and the second-best campaign in the East, trampled the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 in New York and continues to haunt the NBA world in the first month of the season. Stephen Curry scored 37 points with 9 out of three, but the duel was decided in the third quarter, when the star was on the bench for the fourth foul. Draymond Green led the team by scoring 35-18 in the partial, with a basketball worthy of the dynasty that enchanted the world between 2015 and 2019.

The two stars of the Nets did not act in the last period. Harden finished with 24 points. Durant, the season’s biggest basket, averaging 29.6, scored 19. Now Brooklyn has 10 wins and 5 losses. Golden State won 12th in 14 games. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, with Jordan Poole contributing 17. The Warriors have the best campaign, best defense and third best offense in the NBA, in points per 100 possessions.

Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 99 x 117 Golden State Warriors, by NBA

The San Francisco team’s only two defeats were to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime and to Charlotte Hornets last Sunday by four points. The next challenge for both teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers, which has been quite understaffed. The Brooklyn Nets play on Wednesday, again in New York. Golden State’s turn is the next day in Cleveland.

1 of 2 Curry passes Bembry — Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Curry passes Bembry — Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

nets

James Harden (24 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts)

Kevin Durant (19 pts, 5 rebs)

warriors

Stephen Curry (37 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts, 9 threes)

Andrew Wiggins (19 pts)

Jordan Poole (17 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts)

Draymond Green (11 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts)

nets

Joe Harris (ankle)

Kyrie Irving (away)

Nic Claxton (sick, not covid)

Paul Millsap (Personal reasons)

warriors

Klay Thompson (Achilles)

James Wiseman (knee)

rebounds

Nets 42

Warriors 61

Assists

Nets 21

warriors 25

points in transition

Nets 10

warriors 25

Court shots

Nets 34/88 (39.1%)

Warriors 41/79 (51.9%)

three shots

Nets 10/36 (27.8%)

Warriors 13/40 (32.5%)

free throws

Nets 21/27 (77.8%)

Warriors 22/28 (78.6%)

2 of 2 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Nets 34 to 31: The two superstars started with 12 points each. Curry with 4 perimeter baskets in 5 attempts. Durant with 4 of 7 from court, 2 of 2 from threes. The ball movement that has enchanted the NBA had a first show with 7 assists in 10 nets hits, 5 assists in 12 Warriors hits.

Second Period – Warriors 32 to 24: Wiggins scored 13 points after passing the first partial zeroed. There were five changes of leadership and eight draws in the first half, an example of the balance of the duel. The Warriors caught 9 offensive rebounds to 2, 30 to 15 in total rebounds, and made 8 points to 0 on transition plays. Here’s the difference. Score from 63 to 58 in the range.

Third Period – Warriors 35 to 18: With basketball worthy of the dynasty, the Warriors ran over the Nets in the third round. Even with Curry and Wiggins on the bench, with four fouls, Draymond, Poole and company imposed the rhythm, the intensity, incessant exchanges of ball and position, assists and suffocating defense (the best in the NBA). Score from 98 to 76.

Fourth period – Nets 23 to 19: Brooklyn stars didn’t hit the court. Stephen Curry played to be applauded by the opposing crowd. He left the duel applauded. The Warriors haunt once again, with the star’s great performance, but with an impressive arsenal of weapons beyond him.

nets

11/17 – Cavaliers (home)

11/19 – Magic (home)

11/22 – Cavaliers (outside)

warriors

11/18 – Cavaliers (outside)

11/19 – Pistons (out)

11/21 – Raptors (home)

George delivers the message, and Clippers knock out the Spurs in LA

With a great performance from Paul George (34 points and 9 rebounds), the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 at home. Reggie Jackson, with 21 points, also did well for the California franchise, which remains powerless rely on its biggest star, Kawhi Leonard. On the Spurs side, Dejounte Murray (26 points and 12 rebounds) and Derrick White (19 points) were the best.

Spurs

11/18 – Wolves (outside)

11/22 – Suns (home)

11/24 – Hawks (home)

clippers

11/18 – Grizzlies (out)

11/19 – Pelicans (outside)

11/21 – Mavs (home)

Utah chills the Sixers and rises again in the West

In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz did it for less and sapped 120 to 85 in the Philadelphia 76ers. The locals came back to win after two consecutive falls and signaled their recovery in the season. Two names in particular deserve to be highlighted in Jazz’s resounding triumph: Bojan Bogdanovic (27 points) and Rudy Gobert (15 points and 17 rebounds). Without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Danny Green, the fragile Philadelphia team suffered its fifth setback in a row and had Schake Milton (18 points) as its main scorer.

Sixers

11/18 – Nuggets (outside)

11/21 – Blazers (outside)

11/23 – Kings (outside)