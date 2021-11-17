What can the Lula and Alckmin double for 2022?

Geraldo Alckmin and Lula during the 2006 presidential candidate debate. Photo: Sergio Moraes/Reuters

In several countries, the strategy found by the opposition to stop governments and political platforms from authoritarian tendencies was to put aside new and old conflicts in the name of confronting the “greater evil”.

It’s what in the Portuguese language they’re calling a broad front, an animal that everyone wants and no one has ever seen.

Favorite for next year’s succession, former president Lula knows that the choice of the vice candidate is a strategic point. It was like that with José Alencar in the victorious 2002 campaign. The presence of the businessman on the PT ticket served to calm the market and show what the future government would really be: a government of conciliation between employers and employees.

In 2018, Geraldo Alckmin was the favorite candidate of 9 out of 10 entrepreneurs with a long-term project in addition to the predatism represented by Jair Bolsonaro. The defendant took place during the campaign, when the toucan showed signs that he would not be able to remove the tough ex-deputy from the race. The rest is history.

After leaving the PSDB, Alckmin is now courted by Lula. Days ago, the news came out that a possible slate between the two opponents of the distant 2006 election was on the agenda. Neither of them denied it. On the contrary.

Lula let it go that Alckmin is one of the few toucans who likes the poor. He also said that he has “deep respect” for his former rival.

Alckmin, more laconic, said that any conversation needs maturing. Deny did not deny either.

Conversations would have been unthinkable a short time ago. Today no more. First, because Alckmin is an active ex-toucan. He remains in the PSDB only to try to defeat the disaffected João Doria in the party’s caucuses. From there, it should go on to another legend that has already served as the basis of PT governments, such as PSD or PSB. It would be half the way to forging the possible alliance and bringing the halves together.

Lula has the votes, but he doesn’t have the market’s confidence.

Alckmin (still) is moral with the GDP, but he doesn’t have the charisma or the votes of the PT outside São Paulo.

With the edges trimmed, it would be the perfect marriage, wouldn’t it?

More or less.

The one-two is a risky bet for the former governor. Today he is favorite to return to govern the state of São Paulo. True, he always dreamed of being president, but he lacked agreement with voters. Both times he tried, he failed to take flight beyond his stronghold.

On the PT side, the trauma of Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment is still fresh in memory.

Unlike José Alencar, a businessman without major political pretensions, Michel Temer, vice president of the PT, had the skin, ambition and plan to get there. It was a key part in the articulations that brought down the then president. And he left as a lesson the dangers of putting a weighty politician like him in the line of succession.

Faced with the trauma, the PT now feeds the fear that yesterday’s Temer will be tomorrow’s Alckmin. And that it becomes a viable alternative for the business community if Lula strays too far from the line that separates the center of equilibrium from the establishment from de facto changes, which call for radical approaches and action.

This concern shows that, unlike the countries that managed to join forces to defeat authoritarian projects, here the wounds are still exposed and hinder an eventual reconciliation project, the first step towards the formation of, if not a broad front, an approach beyond from the niche itself to ensure the majority support of the population.

Whoever can walk together wins. Luckily for the opponents, the pocket base is also far from that, as shown by the president’s recent quarrel with his, for the time being, ex-future party, the PL.