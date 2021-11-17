What does the government’s defeat in Argentina imply and what explains?

In neighbors and in a distant country, the last weekend was two national elections. On November 14, Argentines went to the polls to vote to renew part of the federal legislature, and Bulgarians voted in the first round of the presidential election and in a new election for the national parliament. Let’s focus this column on Buenos Aires, where the feeling was one of defeat for the government.

First, the numbers of the Argentine election. 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, half, and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate, a third, were in dispute. The renewal of a third of senators in Argentina seems to resemble the Brazilian scene, but it is a little different. Here, each senator is elected for an eight-year term and each state of the federation has three seats, alternating elections with one and two seats available.

In the neighbors, there are also three senators per province, but the term is six years and, more importantly, a third of the provinces renew their entire bench at each election. In Brazil, for example, voters from Paraná elected Álvaro Dias to the Senate in 2014, followed by Flávio Arns and Oriovisto Guimarães in 2018. In Argentina, each province elects the three senators at once, always.

huge government defeat

The availability of three seats, added to electoral rules, makes it very difficult for large coalitions to be left out without gaining at least one seat in the Senate in each province. This is the reason for explaining this rule. When you have that in mind, the defeat of the Alberto Fernández government is even greater. Before the election, the ruling coalition front of all had 41 seats, most of the house.

With just 27.5% of the votes for the Senate, the government had the worst post-redemocratization result, with nine of the 24 seats in dispute. The first place was the opposition coalition Together for the Exchange (JxC, Together for Change), by former president Mauricio Macri and headed by economist and head of government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

O Together won 14 seats, with 46.8% of the votes. The government will still have the largest bench in the Senate, with 35 senators, but it will no longer have a majority. “Major” and “majority”, two very similar words but that completely change the political scenario. O JxC will have a total bench of 31 seats. Another six seats are in the hands of smaller opposition parties, such as the Federal Consensus, who won one on Sunday.

O Federal Consensus it is a “center Peronism”. This is something interesting to discuss and remind the reader. Contrary to what many people think, Peronism is not necessarily leftist. There are several movements that claim the political heritage of Perón, the greatest political figure of the 20th century in Argentina, from right-wing nationalist groups to left-wing labor movements.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the result was also a defeat for the government, although less so. Before the election, the government had 120 deputies, out of 257. In other words, it no longer had a majority, although this does not mean that they could “give up” two seats, which were the net loss. With just 33.5% of the vote, they won 50 of the 127 seats that were at stake that Sunday.

meaning of results

O JxC it had fewer votes than it did for the Senate, with 41.9% of the votes and 61 of the seats at stake. Now, Macri’s coalition will have 116 deputies, just two fewer than the government. Another five platforms grew in the Chamber of Deputies. THE Front of Izquierda y de los Trabajadores he doubled his bench from two to four and the conservatives and self-proclaimed libertarians entered the five-seat house.

Three regional parties doubled their seats, from one to two. Finally, the aforementioned Federal Consensus lost half of its deputies, also affected by a split in its ranks, with some candidates migrating to the JxC. All these results are, in theory, provisional, as around 1.5% of the ballot boxes are still to be counted. The macro scenario, however, is unlikely to change.

The result basically means that Fernández will need to negotiate more with the opposition. He called for an opposition “responsible and open to dialogue, in a patriotic way”, and that cooperation is “beneficial for the country”. Macri said that the next two years will be “difficult” and that the opposition will act with “great responsibility”. There is a thorn in the side of this cooperation, however.

Argentina emulates the US in part of its political structure. One of those inspirations is that the vice-presidency of the republic is also the presidency of the Senate. In the current case, Cristina Kirchner, who is far from having a good relationship with Fernández. In the post-primary political crisis, which resulted in a dance of the chairs in the cabinet, all that remained was to send a letter initiated by “verba volant”.

All kidding aside, Cristina did not attend the post-election rally, officially due to medical advice, as she recently underwent surgery. Fernández will not only need to dialogue with the opposition, but improve political articulation within his own government. In addition to these two problems, it is necessary to explain the reasons for the huge Argentine government defeat.

party photos

There are two, one linked to the other. One is the impact of the pandemic on Argentine society and economy. The government adopted strict containment and confinement measures which, although they generated good results at first, wore out the population and could not be maintained in the long term, for economic reasons. To use a common expression, Argentina “burned the start”.

This was addressed in a column here in our space in October 2020. I highlight an excerpt: “Here we have what is perhaps the main problem with the Argentine approach, having carried out an opening of the confinement without testing it sufficiently, without knowing exactly where it was stepping . And, thinking about early confinement, not having been able to take advantage of the time in advance to prepare sufficiently.”

If the reader wants something more in-depth about the confinement in Argentina, I suggest that he revisit the column. The other factor that weighed on the election occurred in August 2021, when photos of an event that took place on July 14, 2020 in the presidential residence of Olivos were published. On that occasion, the birthday of the First Lady, Fabiola Yáñez, was celebrated with several guests who did not wear a protective mask.

The president apologized and lamented, but the damage of overt hypocrisy was done. While the population had to deal with several measures of sanitary restriction, the president himself, who should be the example, violated them. Crowds, parties, guests without masks smiling in the photos. Too bad, to be nice. There was even a threat of impeachment.

Finally, it remains to be seen how long the opposition’s honeymoon will last, which turned out bigger than it entered these elections. Macri and Larreta, with Patricia Bullrich running out, need to make some agreement on who will be the presidential candidate in 2023, at the risk of falling into a fratricidal dispute along the way. Until then, to the winner the potatoes, and also the Fernet with coke.