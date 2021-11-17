What is it, what are the risk factors and treatments

Imagine being labeled at work, at school, in medical services and in the wider community. In addition to the risks of having a chronic disease, people with obesity deal with this issue, which has been defined in the medical literature as weight stigma. Among some of these individuals, the physical and psychological damage is so great that they end up not receiving adequate treatment. Knowing what is currently known about this disease can change that.

The WHO (World Health Organization) defines obesity as the accumulation of fat in the body that is harmful to health. The disease is considered pandemic, chronic and complex, and ranks second among the preventable causes of death, second only to smoking.

In Brazil, preliminary data from Vigitel 2020 — a strategy of the Ministry of Health that monitors risk and protective factors for chronic diseases — showed that 57.5% of the adult population is overweight, and 21.5% of it is obese ( was 19.8% in 2019).

The problem affects men and women equally, including in childhood and youth, but when it comes to seeking medical help, the female group comes out ahead. As obesity can lead to other and varied diseases, the ideal is to act quickly to start treatment. It is always personalized and is based on changes in lifestyle habits (diet, exercise, etc.), psychological support, medication and, ultimately, surgery.

Why does it happen?

According to José Ernesto dos Santos, professor of the Division of Nutrology at the Department of Clinical Medicine at FMRP-USP, obesity stems from a lifestyle in which too much food is eaten for little physical activity.

However, it is necessary to know that this disease is multifactorial, and is related to the following factors:

genetics

Environment

Social questions

Insomnia

endocrine problems

Use of certain medications (such as antidepressants, corticosteroids)

Access to and consumption of ultra-processed and sugar-rich foods

Excessive alcoholic beverages

The nutrologist adds that the modern lifestyle is causing people to lose the ability to understand the difference between feeling hungry and being full. “That’s because they don’t devote time to meals. Every day they are made in front of the TV, the computer or with the eye on the cell phone. The big challenge is to change this eating behavior”, he says.

Know how to recognize symptoms and associated problems

In addition to the extra pounds on the scale and tight clothes, other manifestations may indicate that obesity has already set in.

See the conditions and symptoms associated with it below:

Who needs to be more attentive?

Obesity can affect men and women at any age, but also young people and children.

What doctors have seen in practice is that factors called triggers, such as the covid-19 pandemic, promoted the increase in the disease in the general population, including pediatrics.

When is it time to seek medical help?

As obesity is multifactorial, there is a very wide range of situations that lead to weight gain, and this includes excess fat from childhood, entire families with the problem, traumatic events such as grief, and even gradual weight gain over the years —which can reach up to 20 kg—but that is not noticed because it happens slowly. The explanation comes from Ana Flávia Torquato, an endocrinologist at the Obesity Outpatient Clinic of UFC’s Walter Cantídio University Hospital.

The doctor adds that people take a long time to seek treatment because they think they can resolve the issue themselves. Added to this is the lack of understanding that obesity is a chronic disease and not a transitory situation that depends on goodwill.

“Whether because of prejudice or stigma, or because of lack of access [médicos e medicações], this waiting time is, on average, 6 years, which is very long”, adds Torquato.

The right time to make an appointment is when there is a greater consumption of food, a lack of control over it, and the consequent weight gain. The measure should be even more urgent when there is an increase in abdominal fat, which is associated with metabolic changes in obesity [diabetes, pré-diabetes, colesterol alto e hipertensão]. Sometimes the weight is not even that high on the scale, but there is a tendency for fat accumulation in that region of the body, which should not be neglected.

For an assessment, you can consult a general practitioner, an endocrinologist, or a nutritionist.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the consultation, the doctor will hear your complaint, collect your family and personal health history to learn about your lifestyle [dieta e prática de atividade física]. He will also seek to identify possible triggering factors for the problem, such as the use of certain medications.

From there, it will start doing what experts call “systematic interrogation”, that is, the systems will be evaluated [respiratório, cardiovascular, metabólico] body to see if the weight gain is already causing damage to your health.

Specialists can also measure the circumference of the neck (cervival girdle), which predicts metabolic complications or sleep apnea, as well as the abdomen, to assess the degree of local fat.

Some laboratory tests will be requested, such as blood tests (cholesterol, blood glucose, liver fat, for example). Polysomnography and abdominal ultrasound may also be helpful. Although not mandatory, a body composition exam (bioimpedance) may still be requested.

Does the BMI (Body Mass Index) also help in the diagnosis?

It is defined as the result of an account that assesses the relationship between a person’s weight and height. Although it is widely used, it is also criticized because it does not differentiate between fat and lean mass, which can lead to distortions. For example, a person may have a high BMI, which is due to their muscle mass.

As obesity is defined as excess body fat, doctors have to use other methods to assess body composition, which can be BMI, but also other techniques. Nevertheless, this technique is a way of showing the patient how overweight he or she is. Depending on the result, this condition will be more or less serious.

Understand the treatment steps

His goal is not aesthetics, but the improvement of health with the reversal or control of comorbidities associated with obesity. In addition, it seeks to improve the quality of life so that the person achieves physical, mental and social well-being. This is why the support of a multidisciplinary team is considered ideal.

The therapeutic strategies available today must be applied in a staggered way, that is, they start with changes in lifestyle, and progress according to the responses or severity of the condition. Therapy takes time, requires commitment and constant monitoring. Check out:

Lifestyle changes: adoption of a varied, healthy and low-calorie diet, exercise;

Sleep hygiene measures;

Treatment of psychiatric conditions (depression, anxiety) and cognitive behavioral therapy;

Medicines to reduce appetite.

For people with more significant obesity, who developed comorbidities and were unable to lose weight with the clinical treatment described above, the therapeutic solution is bariatric surgery.

What are the possible complications?

Obesity is the 2nd leading cause of preventable deaths, and people with obesity are at higher risk of having cardiovascular problems such as stroke, a situation that gets even worse depending on factors such as age, amount of abdominal fat, disease severity or comorbidities. In addition, this disease can reduce life expectancy by 3 to 10 years.

Endocrinologist Cintia Cercato, a physician at SBEM-SP, adds to this list the most serious diseases associated with obesity, which are not always known to the population: some types of cancer, such as uterus and liver cancer.

“More recently we have also observed the relationship with immunity. People with obesity have more urinary and respiratory infections, more pneumonia, more severe flu [como a H1N1] and covid . They are more vulnerable not only to chronic diseases, but also to acute ones”, he concludes.

Sources: Ana Flávia Torquato, endocrinologist at the Obesity Outpatient Clinic of the Walter Cantídio University Hospital of UFC (Federal University of Ceará), which is part of the Ebserh network; Cintia Cercato, endocrinologist at SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Regional Metabolism in São Paulo); José Ernesto dos Santos, professor at the Division of Nutrology at the Department of Internal Medicine at FMRP-USP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo) and professor at Universidade Estácio, in Ribeirão Preto (SP). Medical review: José Ernesto dos Santos.

References: Ministry of Health – Vigitel (Surveillance of Risk Factors and Protection for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey); WHO (World Health Organization); Panuganti KK, Nguyen M, Kshirsagar RK. Obesity. [Atualizado em 2021 Aug 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2021 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459357/; Rubino, F., Puhl, RM, Cummings, DE et al. Joint international consensus statement for the ending stigma of obesity. Nat Med 26, 485-497 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-0803-x.