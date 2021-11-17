What is the impact of the elections on Petrobras shares? For UBS BB, the effect may be much smaller than you think

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Is there a relationship between elections and the performance of Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4)? Amid some analysis houses highlighting electoral risk as a factor to stay away from the company’s assets, UBS BB highlighted in a report that there is no clear correlation between the performance of assets and the election, which could in itself represent a problem for action as the next year approaches.

The bank cites that a good part of the conversations it had with investors in the last two weeks about the company, at some point, mentioned the election of next year, which is one of the biggest concerns of investors for the performance of the stock in the period and in the beginning of 2023.

Volatility in periods very close to the election may increase, but, looking at it more broadly, the impact may be much smaller than at first it might seem, evaluates a bank study.

For analysts Luiz Carvalho, Matheus Enfeldt and Tasso Vasconcellos, at first, it seems to be a consensus that elections in Brazil impact stocks and there are reasons why this would be the case, including possible changes in the macro conditions and in the company’s controlling shareholder, management and strategy.

That said, analysts did a study of asset performance over election periods, roughly 180 days pre- and post-election, and concluded that, looking over a broader period of time, there is no clear correlation. “Still, we note that the heavy flow of news can present some challenges for the company in specific periods”, they assess.

Analysts point out that they recognize that there are issues for the company; however, they see the relationship between risk and return as attractive.

This is because the shares are being traded at a historically low EV/Ebitda (company value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) multiple and with a potential dividend yield (dividend over share value) of 25% to 2021 and for 2022.

“We have continually signaled that we do not expect any interference in Petrobras’ pricing policy and we see the company generating solid results as highlighted in the third quarter 2021 result, particularly as Brent and Exchange continue to support the case,” analysts point out.

UBS has a purchase recommendation for the assets PETR3 and PETR4 with a target price of R$31 (the respective appreciation potential of 10% and 14%) and of US$12.40 for the ADRs (receipt of shares traded on the Stock Exchange New York) for PBR and PBR/A assets.

Analysts treated the performance data of shares of peers (Chevron, Eni, Equinor, Galp, Shell and Exxon Mobil) and Brent oil, in order to look for other patterns of detachment of the oil company in relation to other companies in the sector.

In the four lawsuits before 2014, there was no indication of cause and effect, even though in the 50 days prior to voting, the volatility of the shares increased in the sectorial comparison. In 2014, “the correlation is broken between the two electoral rounds, but other than that, the trend of the company and its peers is in line”, pointed out the analysis team.

In 2018, in turn, there was a strong detachment of performance before the elections, but, according to analysts, it seems to be motivated by factors other than the elections.

“It is worth noting that the 2018 election was already a much more polarized election, a scenario that could be repeated in 2022. At first glance, it can be said that Petrobras’ performance in 2018 was uncoupled from peers. This is true, but we argue that the process is not due to the election itself. At the end of May, the country went through a significant strike by truck drivers and Petrobras announced a price freeze, in addition to seeing its CEO resign”, point out the analysts.

Furthermore, when analyzing the four consolidated elections prior to 2014 (2010, 2006, 2002, 1998), analysts still pointed out that it was still clear that Petrobras historically tended downwards before election day and recovered after the elections. “However, Petrobras did not clearly move away from its peers for most of the period”, they assess.

That said, in the four elections before 2014, in the very short term, before election day (about 50 days), Petrobras has pulled away from peers and Brent prices, suggesting some greater market concern as election day takes off. approaches, but soon recovers to return to the trend of lesser detachment on the post-election day.

