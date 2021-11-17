What is ‘Trava Zap’ and why can those who receive and send them lose their account?

Have you ever heard of messages that, if received on WhatsApp, can block the use of the device? They are popularly known as “Latch Zap”. Care must be taken because, although this is nothing new, from time to time Internet users update the offer of this type of message, which can result in the loss of message history and important information stored on the cell phone or even access to the account in the application. .

The most common solution in these cases is to uninstall the mobile app and then reinstall it again.

This flaw can affect users who have Android devices, iOS and older phones. It can freeze the phone as a whole, making it necessary in some cases to restart it. It is also worth remembering that sending Trava Zap to someone is considered a crime with a penalty of up to eight years in prison, according to law nº 14.155/2021.

What exactly is Trava Zap?

Trava Zap is a message that has the objective, literally, of locking the person’s WhatsApp. These messages have several random characters that don’t make any sense, and it’s exactly the combination of these characters that make the app crash and not open anymore.

This happens because, in some cases, the device software does not support the content composed by the structure of the sent message.

The most common solution used to fix the error is to uninstall the mobile app and install it again, but this may result in the loss of message history if the WhatsApp backup is not up to date.

Message content may vary. The user who is the target of this type of action may receive either a text message with strange characters or, in other cases, a list of contact cards whose names are also composed of the same strange characters.

What to do if your WhatsApp crashes

When receiving this type of message, the first guideline is to block the contact who sent the content. After that it is necessary to change the privacy of the groups so that only your contacts can add you to other groups and then delete the content of the unpleasant message, if possible from the computer. That’s because on the mobile the application will be crashing.

It is important to always keep an active backup of WhatsApp so that you can recover your chat history when reinstalling the app.

This issue of messages crashing WhatsApp is old, and the app always tries to work out fixes to fix it. Users often send ‘joke’ content to other friends, but this should not be done under any circumstances, as the case involves a serious system failure and can result in irreparable losses for the recipient and sending the content.