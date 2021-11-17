What toucans think about the possibility of Alckmin being runner-up on Lula’s ticket

Last Friday, the former governor of São Paulo said he felt ‘very honored’ to have his name remembered, but he has already said that there is ‘a lot of speculation’ about his future in politics.

ELIANE NEVES/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Datafolha poll released in September points Alckmin in the lead for the race for the government of São Paulo



Although the two parties do not rule out the possibility, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin should not be part of the ex-president’s ticket Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential election of October 2022. That’s what allies and people close to the toucan say heard by the Young pan. Around Alckmin, the assessment prevails that his priority is to return to Palácio dos Bandeirantes for a fifth term.

This weekend, Lula stated, at a press conference at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, that “there is nothing that has happened between me and Alckmin that cannot be reconciled.” The two were adversaries in the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic in 2006. On Friday, the 12th, the ex-governor of São Paulo said he had no “insurmountable differences” with the PT, adding that he was “very honored” to have his name remembered. “They’ve already said that I’m going to be a candidate for the Senate, for governor, for vice president. Let’s listen. I am very honored to remember my name”, he said after participating in the recording of the reality show “O Politico”, created by former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB). At the beginning of November, due to speculation, Alckmin had already manifested himself on social networks. “A lot of speculation has arisen in recent days about our political future. I keep traveling around São Paulo and thinking about the problems of our people. I want to make it clear that you, with whom I communicate here, will be the first to know of any news”, he wrote on his Twitter profile.

“Geraldo likes to govern São Paulo”, summarizes a former member of parliament close to Alckmin. According to a Datafolha poll released in September, Alckmin leads the race for command of the State of São Paulo, with 26% of voting intentions. Fernando Haddad, from PT, is numerically second, with 17%. In the scenario without the toucan, however, the former mayor of São Paulo appears in first place. For allies, two other factors help explain why the former governor is unlikely to make up Lula’s ticket next year. Alckmin is leaving the PSDB, his only party since joining politics. Its destination should be Gilberto Kassab’s PSD, which is working to launch the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic. In the beginning of the month, commenting with Jovem Pan on the affiliation of presenter José Luiz Datena, from TV Bandeirantes, to the party, Kassab reinforced that the parliamentarian from Minas Gerais will be a candidate for the Planalto Palace. Finally, there are those who say that Alckmin would have difficulties in explaining to the toucan voter a possible alliance with the PT, with whom the PSDB traditionally polarized the disputes at the polls.