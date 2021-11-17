‘What’s been happening in Brazil is distressing,’ says U2 bassist Adam Clayton

In addition to allowing for ideal relaxation to leave aside frequent care with beard and hair, the time of quarantine because of Covid-19 led Irish band U2 bassist Adam Clayton to listen to more music (he discovered British band Dry Cleaning, which “it has a 1980s sound, but with something new”), to read more and, thus, to stay informed about Brazil, the country of his wife, plastic arts specialist Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho.

— The Irish and Brazilians have a lot in common! — celebrates the 61-year-old musician in an interview by Zoom to GLOBO, to talk about the re-edition of the album “Achtung baby” (1991), a watershed in U2’s career, which returns this Friday abroad in the form of a luxurious re-edition on vinyl, 30 years and a day after the release of the original album, and bringing new releases from the time. — What has been happening to Brazil in the last year or so is distressing. The whole band is horrified, we know there was an insufficient response [à pandemia]. I’ve seen the news about people who are losing their jobs and their homes out there. It’s terrible that this happens in a country of such vibrant positivity.

Created as a reaction to the immersion in American culture that led to megastardom with the albums “The Joshua Three” (1986) and “Rattle and hum” (1988), “Achtung baby” shocked U2 fans with its electronic rock filled with beats, hedonistic and definitely European.

— For 30 years now, electronic dance music has become something much bigger, especially in the United States. On the other hand, pop became much lighter and less aggressive. I hope “Achtung baby” takes people with some of their anger and wakes them up,” Clayton twists.

Record that is now remembered for the hits “Misterious ways”, “The fly”, “One” and “Even better than the real thing” (and which will come to streaming on the next 3rd, in a version with remixes, B sides and a total of 50 tracks, 22 of them previously unreleased), “Achtung baby” began to be recorded in Berlin, at Hansa Studios — where David Bowie and Iggy Pop made mythical albums in the 1970s.

“The town had that dirty urban spirit, and it was pretty bohemian back when Bowie and Iggy were there. But we arrived just as the wall was being torn down and everything we had hoped to find was gone,” recalls Adam Clayton. “Berlin was changing, a little confused. There were clashes between those who wanted and those who didn’t want German reunification, as well as a general air of depression and darkness about the studio. And it was winter, with cold, snow and very short days.

In those early days of recording “Achtung Baby,” Clayton and his colleagues Bono Vox (vocals), The Edge (guitar) and Larry Mullen Jr. (drums) still didn’t have much idea what they were doing. And tensions soon generated sparks — to the point that the bassist, impatient with Bono’s demands, handed his instrument into the singer’s hands and told him to turn around — a good portrait, according to the musician, of “the lack of skill of Bono get where we wanted.”

“It can be pretty frustrating when you’re listening to something inside your head and working through a stressful situation. There comes a time when you have to say, “Bono, I don’t know how to carry out this idea of ​​yours!” – account. — “Joshua Three” had been a radical record for us, there were already drum machines and synthesizers there, but our compositions still had a very traditional structure for us to go with them in the 1990s. “Achtung baby” was what we wanted to do, I just didn’t know it was going to be so difficult.

In 2021, Adam Clayton manages to see U2’s 1991 album as the result of a time of innovation in rock, which was also reflected in the work of other bands.

“If you talk to the guys from New Order or Happy Mondays about what they were doing back then, they’ll say they were basically taking analog technology and trying to create digital sounds. Today, the sound is all digital, and what used to take us six hours to do takes five minutes in the studio. I still love that sound of analogue trying to do something he wasn’t supposed to do — explains the musician, for whom the songs on “Achtung baby” still “sound fresh and relevant” today. “It’s like going back to your old diaries. We had just turned 30, a very powerful age in a man’s life. We were starting to think about the things that were important, we were growing up a little bit.

Maturing, yes, but with a certain space for kidding: among the photos that made up the back cover of the record, there was a frontal nude by Adam Clayton (strategically crossed out in some of the editions).

“I don’t think nudity is a big deal anymore today, we have Instagram and the Kardashians. But I do agree that male nudity has long been considered somewhat frightening and menacing, although in classical Greek art it was considered beautiful. I think it’s great to be able to celebrate it, I’m very proud of my 30-year-old version! – it says.

Earlier this month, U2 released their first song in two years, “Your song saved my life,” for the animated soundtrack “Sing 2” (in which, incidentally, Bono Vox voices the lion Clay Calloway). With no tour or many shows in sight, what can you expect from the band for the next few months?

— We are currently developing two projects. One is to record our songs in different tones and arrangements, with new orchestrations or sonic resources, in reinterpretations that breathe new life into the songs. This will be something that we will release at once or in a series of events – says the bassist. — And the other project is the sessions where “Your song saved my life” came from. We have new songs and we’re hoping to release an album in a couple of years, but we can’t talk much about it yet. I just say that some of the tracks fill us with pride.