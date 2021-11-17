‘When does Brasileirão 2022 start?’

Former club communications vice president Antonio Tabet posted a photo next to the mister on the social networks

Former vice president of communications at Flamengo, Antonio Tabet published, this Tuesday (16), a record in Portugal alongside former club coach Jorge Jesus, who currently commands the Benfica. The former manager, who stayed at the red-black until the end of 2018 and therefore did not work with the mister in Brazilian football, he took the opportunity to leave an enigmatic message.

On social networks, Tabet, who above all is a crimson-black fan, joked when asking about the start date of the next edition of the brazilian, in 2022, posing next to Jesus. The photo was taken in Lisbon.

“Does anyone know the exact date for the beginning of Brasileirão 2022? I need to write a stop here quickly”, wrote the ex-Rubro-negro director.

At this moment, Jesus has a contract with the Incarnate until June 2022 and is in the middle of the European season. His time at the club was missed there. That’s because, time and again, fans ask for their feedback through social media.

Flamengo, in turn, follows with Renato Gaúcho in charge. On November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, against the palm trees, he will have the chance to win the title of Libertadores Conmebol fur red-black, just like Jesus did in 2019. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively by FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.