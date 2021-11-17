Where does the gold of the universe come from? Black holes may have the answer

How are chemical elements produced in our universe? Where do heavy elements ​​like gold and uranium come from? Using computer simulations, a research team at the Helmholtz Center for Heavy Ion Research (GSI) in Darmstadt, Germany, together with colleagues from Belgium and Japan, shows that heavy element synthesis is typical for certain black holes with accumulations of matter orbiting, the so-called accretion discs. The results were published in the magazine Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The predicted abundance of formed elements provides insight into which heavy elements need to be studied in new laboratories – such as the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (Fair), which is currently under construction – to unravel the origin of the heavy elements.

All heavy elements on Earth today were formed under extreme conditions in astrophysical environments: inside stars, in stellar explosions and during neutron star collisions. Researchers are puzzled by the question of in which of these astrophysical events the proper conditions exist for the formation of heavier elements, such as gold or uranium.

open question

The first spectacular observation of gravitational waves and electromagnetic radiation originating from a fusion of neutron stars in 2017 suggested that many heavy elements could be produced and released in these cosmic collisions. However, the question remains open as to when and why material is ejected and whether there may be other scenarios in which heavy elements can be produced.

Promising candidates for the production of heavy elements are black holes orbited by a hot, dense matter accretion disk. Such a system is formed after the merger of two massive neutron stars and during the so-called collapse, the collapse and subsequent explosion of a rotating star.

The internal composition of such accretion disks has not been well understood until now, particularly with regard to the conditions under which an excess of neutrons forms. A high number of neutrons is a basic requirement for the synthesis of heavy elements, as it allows the fast neutron capture process or r process. Nearly massless neutrinos play a key role in this process, as they allow the conversion between protons and neutrons.

neutron wealth

“In our study, we systematically investigated for the first time the conversion rates of neutrons and protons for a large number of disk configurations through elaborate computer simulations, and we found that disks are very rich in neutrons, provided certain conditions are met. satisfied”, explained dr. Oliver Just, from the Relativistic Astrophysics group of the GSI Research Division Theory. “The deciding factor is the total mass of the disk. The more massive the disk, the more often neutrons are formed from protons through the capture of electrons under the emission of neutrinos, and are available for the synthesis of heavy elements ​​through the r process.”

Just continued: “However, if the disk’s mass is too high, the reverse reaction plays a larger role, so more neutrinos are recaptured by the neutrons before they leave the disk. These neutrons are then converted back to protons, which makes the r process difficult.”

As the study shows, the optimal disk mass for the prolific production of heavy elements ​​ is about 0.01 to 0.1 of the solar mass. The result provides strong evidence that neutron star fusions producing accretion disks with these exact masses may be the origin point for a large fraction of the heavy elements. However, whether and how often such accretion discs occur in collapsar systems remains unclear.

Data still insufficient

In addition to possible mass ejection processes, the research group led by dr. Andreas Bauswein also investigates the light signals generated by the ejected matter. They will be used to infer the mass and composition of ejected matter in future observations of neutron star collisions.

An important building block for correctly reading these light signals is accurate knowledge of the masses and other properties of the newly formed elements. “This data is currently insufficient. But with the next generation of accelerators, like the Fair, it will be possible to measure them with unprecedented precision in the future”, predicts Bauswein. “The well-coordinated interplay of theoretical models, experiments and astronomical observations will allow us researchers to test neutron star fusions as the source of elements in the r process in the coming years.”

