where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

In the fight to keep the flame of the national three-time championship alive, Flamengo receives today (17) the packed Corinthians, at 21:30 (GMT), at Maracanã, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship.

In an attempt to hunt the leader Atlético-MG, Fla comes from a 4-0 rout over São Paulo, while Alvinegros beat Cuiabá by 3-2, a result that kept the team in 5th position. In the first game, a crimson and black victory by 3-1.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Globo and Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The match starts at 9.30 pm.

Probable lineups:

Flamengo: Flamengo: Hugo, Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique) and Filipe Luís (Ramon); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Michael; Gabigol and Bruno Henrique. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes; Job Technician: Sylvinho

Embezzlement:

Coach Renato will not have Isla, who defended Chile, in addition to the injured Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta and Pedro. Corinthians does not have defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo, who is with the Colombian team for the World Cup qualifiers. Midfielder Willian stayed in São Paulo to take care of his fitness, so Ruan Oliveira is recovering from knee surgery.

Arbitration:

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Latest results:

Flamengo thrashed São Paulo 4-0, while Corinthians beat Cuiabá 3-2.