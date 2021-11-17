Whindersson Nunes reveals when he plans to leave the scene and vents: “No, I’m not happy”; watch

He opened his heart… In a recent appearance on “Poddelas”, a podcast by influencers Tata Estaniecki and Boo Unzueta, Whindersson Nunes spoke about the disadvantages of life in the spotlight and, also, his plans for a career break.

According to the 26-year-old comedian, who was successful not only on the internet and on stage, but also on TV, the fast pace of work made him rethink his daily life. “I believe I’ll only work a couple more years at the pace I’m at today. The expectation goes down”, he said, who stressed that the removal should not be definitive. “I can leave the scene and come back later, do other things. This is my plan”, said Whindersson.

Continues after Advertising

The reason for considering “retirement” so soon would be concern for your well-being. In the chat, Nunes revealed that the insane routine and fame had an impact on his mental health. “I should be happy with all this (the success), but I’m not happy, no. People are people. There are moments in life when you’re not at your best time”, he confessed. “I look at all that I’ve accomplished and I should be backflipping in the face of so much good. It could be that in a while or a little while, I don’t know, I’ll get better”, evaluated.

Until then, however, the comedian has big plans for himself, as he plans to win an Oscar. WL! “Do you believe I want to win an Oscar? It is true. I want to win and take it to Piauí, to the driest forest there is and show it to everyone”, he declared. Watch the full chat: