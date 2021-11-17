White House defends Kamala Harris amid criticism and says vice partner

The White House defended this Monday (15) the vice president of the United States, kamala harris, stating that she is a “key partner” of the president Joe Biden after CNN reporting that the president’s top advisers are exasperated by what they see as a deep-seated dysfunction and lack of focus for Harris and his team, while many in the vice president’s circle believe she is being pushed aside.

“The president chose the vice president to serve as his running mate because he felt she was exactly the person he wanted to have on his side to run the country,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a press conference at the White House.

“She is an important partner, a bold leader and someone who has taken on incredibly important roles, whether it’s addressing the roots of migration in the Northern Triangle or taking on a central cause of democracy, for the right to vote,” Psaki continued.

“There are a lot of reports out there, and they don’t reflect the president’s vision or our experience with the vice president,” Psaki said.

THE CNN reported on Sunday (14) that the president’s top advisers have given up on Harris and his staff, deciding there is simply no time to deal with them right now, especially at a time when Biden faces a rapidly multiplying political and legislative concerns.

At the same time, many in the vice president’s circle are furious that Harris is not being adequately groomed or positioned, and the vice president herself has told several confidants that she feels limited in what she can do politically.

Psaki declined to comment on Harris’s possible future candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. Harris could be just a year away from launching a presidential campaign, given world-wide political doubts that Biden will actually have a run for re-election in 2024, something he’s come to grips with. committed to do publicly and privately.

“I know the president trusts the vice president for her advice. She’s someone who’s taking on challenging issues, she’s not looking for a comfortable role here,” said Psaki, not denying the reports from CNN directly when asked if she has heard that there is unhappiness on the part of the vice president or among key members of her team.

Psaki added that the president is looking forward to seeing Harris on the road this week, touting the bipartisan infrastructure project Biden is due to sign this Monday.

Harris supporters bemoaned his lack of visibility and opportunities to list the government’s successes.

“She is a wonderful messenger. But it has to be clear, concise and consistent,” said Donna Brazile, a frequent outside consultant for Harris, prior to the CNN. “Let her out”.

*(Translated text. Click here to read the original, in English)