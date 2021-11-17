Who is Adriana Ferreira Almeida, known as the Widow of Mega-Sena

Hairdresser Adriana de Almeida, known as the Widow of Mega-Sena, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her husband, 52-year-old former farmer Renné Senna. He became a millionaire by winning, in 2005, the lottery’s top prize, worth R$52 million.

Renné was shot dead by two hooded men in a bar in Rio Bonito, 80 kilometers from the capital of Rio de Janeiro, in January 2007.

Adriana was convicted of doubly qualified murder (evil reason and no chance of defending the victim) in 2016. She was accused by the Public Ministry of being responsible for her husband’s death.

widow_mega_senna Hairdresser Adriana de Almeida, known as the Widow of Mega-Sena, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her husband, 52-year-old former farmer Renné Senna, who became a millionaire by winning, in 2005, the main prize of the lottery, in the amount of R$52 million.Personal archive renne-senna-widow-mega-sena Renné Senna survived most of his life as a farmer. After being amputated in both legs due to diabetes sequelae, he started to sell sweets by the side of the road, in Rio Bonito renata-senna-daughter-of-renne-senna Renata Senna, daughter of Renné Senna: recognized heiress authorized to receive part of Renné Senna’s fortuneRenata Igrejas/Inter TV widow of the mega-sena, adriana de almeida Adriana Almeida, sentenced for the death of Renê SenaSEVERINO SILVA/ESTADÃO Content 0

Relationship

Renné Senna survived most of his life as a farmer. After being amputated in both legs due to diabetes sequelae, he started to sell sweets by the side of the road, in Rio Bonito. In 2005, Senna’s fate, however, changed: he won R$52 million in the Mega-Sena draw 679.

A year later, in 2006, he and Adriana started dating and soon moved in together. Adriana then took over the management of her husband’s accounts.

According to witnesses, the two-two relationship went into crisis when Renné discovered he was betrayed. According to the bank manager, the man expressed his intention to cancel the joint account, operated by Adriana. The former farmer’s daughter, Renata Senna, also said that the father intended to exclude the woman from the will.

In testimony, Adriana stated that she did not know that she would have the right to the inheritance left by her husband. He said he was informed by the press when Renné was killed.

Investigation

The police investigation into the case ended on March 26, 2007, pointing out Adriana Almeida as the mastermind of the crime. The investigations led to the arrest of her and six other people: the physical education teacher Janaína Oliveira; the driver of van Robson de Andrade Oliveira; and former security guards Ednei Gonçalves Pereira, Marco Antonio Vicente, Ronaldo Amaral and Anderson Souza. The last, an ex-PM, would be the author of the shots.

Ednei Pereira was accused of having driven the motorcycle that took Anderson Sousa to the crime scene; Ronaldo Amaral was the owner of the vehicle; Professor Janaína would have helped in planning the crime. In addition to Adriana’s best friend, she was Anderson Sousa’s wife at the time of the murder; PM Corporal Marco Antônio Vicente worked as a security guard on Renné’s farm and was accused by the Public Ministry of having helped in planning the execution of the crime.

Judgment

The trial took on troubled contours. In 2009, two years after the crime, Anderson Silva Souza and Ednei Gonçalves Pereira were sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Amidst exchanges of lawyers, Adriana fought until 2016 for absolution and inheritance, sharing with the only daughter of the deceased, Renata Senna.

Only in 2011, Adriana was tried. In the ruling, she was acquitted of all charges. Three years later, in 2014, the Court of Justice annulled the judgment, as two of the jurors had had contact with each other, which is prohibited during a process.

The new trial was held in December 2016, when Mega-Sena’s Widow ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. In the decision, the will guaranteeing the sharing of the money was also annulled.