who is Manchester City’s side who’s been in jail since August?

The ninth most expensive signing in Manchester City’s history, French left-back Benjamin Mendy hasn’t shown up in a match for the English team for just over three months.

But the reason the 27-year-old has not been tapped after this season’s opening round of the Premier League has nothing to do with physical problems or a drop in performance detected in training.

Lost? We show it again

The reason for Mendy’s departure is another. He simply cannot attend the trainings and games of the team led by Pep Guardiola because he has been incarcerated since the end of August.

The former French national team player was arrested after three women, all aged between 16 and 18, accused him of rape and other types of rape and sexual harassment.

Mendy has already made three attempts to pay bail to respond to the process in freedom, but all were denied by the English courts. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 24, and he is expected to remain in prison until then.

Yesterday, different vehicles of the English press published that the City side appeared as a defendant in two more rape cases. He now has six formal charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

City has already issued a statement stating that, even if Mendy leaves prison, he will not use the player until all charges against him are duly cleared up by the courts.

Revealed in the base categories of Le Havre, the full-back also played for Olympique de Marseille and “exploded” on the international scene by being part of Monaco, which was French champion, Champions semifinalist and revealed Kylian Mbappé in the 2016/17 season.

In the same year, City wasted no time in taking him to England. The transfer cost 57.5 million euros (R$ 357.8 million, at current prices) and transformed the Frenchman into the player of his most expensive position in history (the record was only broken two years later, with the departure of Lucas Hernández for Bayern Munich).

But despite the fortune invested by the Manchester club, Mendy never did very well there. The proof of this is that, despite having been at the house for more than four years, he only played 75 matches with the sky blue jersey.

During all this time, the Frenchman faced numerous physical problems (he underwent two knee surgeries that left him immobile for more than 300 days) and accumulated acts of bad behavior (such as driving his Lamborghini without a license or breaking the quarantine to celebrate the New Year at a party full of friends at your house).

Current English champions, City occupy the runners-up in the Premier League this season. In the first 11 rounds of the competition, Guardiola’s team had 23 points, three less than Chelsea, their tormentors in the final decision of the last European Champions League.

In Champions League, Mendy’s team is in a much more comfortable situation. With nine points conquered in 12 played, it occupies the first place in Group A and is practically classified for the round of 16.

City can ensure their presence in the decisive playoffs of the continental tournament (and also guarantee the first place in the group) in the next round, against Paris Saint-Germain, at home, on the 24th. England’s first division.