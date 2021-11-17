who should be the farmer of the week and get rid of the Roça?

Vote in the poll and say who you want to be the farmer of the week and get rid of the Roça: Solange, Rico or Valentina ?

The ninth farm of A Fazenda 2021 was formed this Tuesday, November 9: Aline, Solange, Rich and valentine were chosen and in the final moments of training Aline was sent by Solange straight to the hot seat, without having a chance to dispute the Farmer’s Test and get rid of Farm.

PANEL OF ROÇAS AND OUTLETS FROM THE FARM 13

In addition to all the eliminations, the expulsion of Nego do Borel and the resignation of Fernanda Medrado, here is the complete list of all the workers who left A Fazenda 13, from RecordTV.

1st. – Deleted: Liziane Gutierrez – September 23, 2021

2nd – Deleted: little mussun – September 30, 2021

3rd – Deleted: Erika Scheider – October 7, 2021

4th.– Eliminated: Victor Pecoraro October 14, 2021

5th.– Eliminated: lary bottino October 21, 2021

6th.– Eliminated: Tati Breaks Shack – October 28, 2021

7th.– Eliminated: Erasmus Viana– November 4, 2021

8th.– Eliminated: James Piquilo – November 11, 2021

WITHDRAWAL AND EXPULSION

Fernanda Medrado – Withdrew on September 23, 2021

Nego do Borel – Expelled on September 25, 2021

