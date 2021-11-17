who should be the farmer of the week and get rid of the Roça?

Vote in the poll and say who you want to be the farmer of the week and get rid of the Roça: Solange, Rico or Valentina ?
The ninth farm of A Fazenda 2021 was formed this Tuesday, November 9: Aline, Solange, Rich and valentine were chosen and in the final moments of training Aline was sent by Solange straight to the hot seat, without having a chance to dispute the Farmer’s Test and get rid of Farm.
Vote in the poll and say who should be the farmer of the week and get rid of the 9The. Farm.
PANEL OF ROÇAS AND OUTLETS FROM THE FARM 13
In addition to all the eliminations, the expulsion of Nego do Borel and the resignation of Fernanda Medrado, here is the complete list of all the workers who left A Fazenda 13, from RecordTV.
1st. – Deleted: Liziane Gutierrez – September 23, 2021
2nd – Deleted: little mussun – September 30, 2021
3rd – Deleted: Erika Scheider – October 7, 2021
4th.– Eliminated: Victor Pecoraro October 14, 2021
5th.– Eliminated: lary bottino October 21, 2021
6th.– Eliminated: Tati Breaks Shack – October 28, 2021
7th.– Eliminated: Erasmus Viana– November 4, 2021
8th.– Eliminated: James Piquilo – November 11, 2021
WITHDRAWAL AND EXPULSION
Fernanda Medrado – Withdrew on September 23, 2021
Nego do Borel – Expelled on September 25, 2021
Stay on top of the edition’s schedule of activities and exams:
- Monday: Fire Test that defines who wins the lamp with the power of the week’s flame (recorded test) – 22:30
- Tuesday: Roça Formation (live) – 22:45
- Wednesday: Farmer of the Week Tasting (live) – 10:45 pm
- Thursday: Elimination (live) – 10:45 pm
- Friday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians and broadcast of the beginning of the party (live) – 22:45
- Saturday: screening of the party that took place the night before (recorded) – 10:30 pm
- Sunday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians (recorded) – 11:15 pm