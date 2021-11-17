why China maintains a zero-case policy







All over the world, people are getting used to life after confinement, while large-scale vaccinations have allowed governments to phase out measures against covid-19, such as mandatory mask use.

But not in China, where the pandemic started. There, a policy of “zero tolerance” against the virus remains, which creates somewhat unusual situations.

One person walked into a five-star hotel to quickly ask for directions and ended up in a two-week quarantine because a guest had some contact with the coronavirus.

A crew member on a high-speed train has had close contact with an infected person, and all passengers are required to isolate themselves.

At Shanghai Disneyland, 33,863 visitors suddenly had to undergo mass testing because a visitor the day before had been infected.

All of this makes it clear that China, the first country to impose restrictions to fight the covid-19 pandemic, will be one of the last to ease them. But why?

priority number one

Many Chinese seem not to mind the harsh measures as long as they feel their lives are safe.

I asked one woman if China should reopen faster, and she replied that it would be better to wait until the pandemic is properly resolved, because the safety of the population must be the number one priority.

Another woman on her way home from work told me that we still don’t know everything about the virus, that the vaccines will get better, and therefore, for the sake of social stability, it would be better to avoid openness.

Not long ago, other countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, were adopting similar strategies, decreeing city-wide confinements to stop the virus’s circulation. The objective was to zero the local transmission.

But the emergence of the Delta variant and the expansion of the vaccination program changed that approach.

With more people immunized, there are fewer infections and, as a result, fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

As a result, countries are reopening their borders. In China, however, visas for foreigners remain difficult to obtain, and Chinese are still not having their passports renewed after they expire.

Elsewhere, people are “living with the virus.” Not in China, where yet another outbreak of the Delta variant is being tackled with the same zeal as before the vaccine.

If the official numbers are correct, more than 1,000 local broadcasts have been recorded since October.

The number is not that high, but the spread is significant, reaching 21 Provinces. This is important, because even some cases in China will trigger the same tough measures as hundreds or thousands of new infections.





‘Not a single infection is acceptable’

Authorities have shown no inclination to change this strategy, even as some Chinese scientists have called for a review.

Professor Guan Yi, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong and an adviser to the government, called for a shift from bulk nucleic acid tests (which detect infections) to bulk antibody tests (which can help scientists understand the effectiveness of vaccines) .

In an interview with Phoenix TV, he said that, in the long run, there is no chance that a “zero covid” strategy will work in terms of complete elimination.

“The virus is permanent now,” he said. “It’s the same as the flu, which will circulate in humans for a long time.”

Other countries have already adopted the same logic. But in China, the government instructed the population to mobilize to reduce cases to zero. Changing this message will be difficult.

Asked how much protection China’s vaccines might offer against mutant strains of the coronavirus, Professor Guan said the answer rests with vaccine makers.

He is not alone among academics who now question Beijing’s direction.

Haung Yanzhong of the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations says a key problem is that vaccines don’t get what the Chinese government would like.

“They have no confidence in the effectiveness of vaccines — the ability to prevent infections,” he told the BBC, “because, in fact, even the best vaccines cannot prevent infections — but the zero tolerance strategy predicts that we cannot accept a single infection.”

Haung added that the Chinese government has found itself at a political and ideological dead end as it trumpets its successes to the people.

“The zero tolerance strategy is also part of the official narrative, to claim the success of the Chinese pandemic response model, the superiority of the Chinese political system. people will question the model.”





‘A million reasons’

Add to all this the approach of major events in Beijing — there is a great desire among authorities to hold them in an environment free from any Covid outbreak.

In February, for example, the country will host the Winter Olympics. Tickets are not yet on sale, but the goal is to have spectators in the stands.

In October of next year, the Communist Party’s five-year Congress will take place, when Xi Jinping is expected to begin a historic third term.

Of course, there will always be something on the horizon.

Another rather grim interpretation is that Secretary General Xi Jinping and his government advocate the idea of ​​reducing foreign influence in China and that the pandemic provided an excellent excuse to move in that direction.

On social media, some posts by nationalists denounced the international influence on the “Chinese” way of doing things.

The emphasis of governance here has certainly shifted from a philosophy of “reform and opening up” to one that puts the Communist Party at the center of everything and its leader Xi Jinping at its very heart.

As other countries are opening their borders, the BBC asked Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when his country could do the same.

He replied that China has been following the experience of other countries and would follow science to make its decisions in light of the new variants that were emerging.

In any case, experts close to those in power here aren’t signaling an imminent end to “covid zero.” In fact, it’s just the opposite.

‘Too high’ cost

Zhong Nanshan is seen as something of a medical hero in China.

The Respiratory Medicine specialist achieved global fame in 2003 for challenging the then-government line that the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak was not that serious.

These days, people — including government officials — listen to what he has to say.

In a recent interview, he said China’s strict measures against covid-19 would remain “for a long time”.

He added that a covid-19 global mortality rate of 2% was too high for China to accept, even with vaccines in place.

The cost of opening too quickly wasn’t worth it, he said, adding that China would be looking to other countries’ experience under its “living with covid” plans.

It’s also important to consider that Chinese officials can be quite conservative in their strategy. It is possible that they plan to “reopen” the country again and simply aren’t in too much of a rush to do so.

Many of those who wish to enter or leave China have no choice but to wait and see.

While the middle and upper classes may bemoan the lack of freedom to move internationally, many Chinese citizens seem content to allow the government to manage the situation, if it keeps them out of harm’s way.

Meanwhile, mass testing, centralized quarantine, transport controls, high-level surveillance, detection and tracking programs, as well as restricted and localized confinements will continue to be a big part of life in China.