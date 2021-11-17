Why is China increasing its nuclear arsenal?; read the review – International

BEIJING — Forget nuclear power. It’s time for the U.S talk to the China about mutual vulnerabilities.

It is obvious that Beijing is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal. Commercial satellite images suggest that China is building more than 100 new silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles. Reports emerged last month that China tested a hypersonic missile capable of being armed with nuclear warheads that circumnavigated the planet — the first country to do so. The most senior US military official later confirmed this “significant event”, and now the Pentagon is warning that China could quadruple its arsenal by 2030.

All in all, concerns about a “strategic break” with China are understandable. Without a willingness on the part of the US and China to engage in a clear dialogue, the results could be catastrophic.

Some American experts have argued that China is testing nuclear weapons delivery systems because it is looking for ways to bypass US air defense, which atomic weapons experts in Beijing fear will be able to nullify their country’s ability to absorb a US nuclear attack and then retaliate.

While this interpretation may be technically correct, it fails to account for the broader geopolitical landscape. The incremental development of US missile defense systems cannot explain the relatively abrupt Chinese strengthening. Instead, the president Xi Jinping it ordered in March the “accelerated (further) construction of advanced deterrence systems,” a strategy that most likely reflects a deeper concern that China’s inferior nuclear capability could encourage American hostility and undermine Beijing’s rise in a crucial moment of intense competition between the great powers.

Chinese officials have expressed the belief that the US is more desperate in its quest to forcibly prevent China from surpassing the US economically (in the short term) and militarily (later). The Chinese see increasing US pressure on human rights, rule of law, Hong Kong and Taiwan as evidence that the US government is willing to take greater risks to prevent China’s rise by delegitimizing its government, destabilizing the country, and blocking its national unification.

I spent a brief period working as a Beijing civil servant for international affairs more than a decade ago, and I have served for the past seven years as an independent expert on nuclear policy. It is clear to me that Beijing’s nuclear buildup is ultimately an attempt to force Washington to abandon the visible strategic assault and accept a relationship of “mutual vulnerabilities”—in which neither country would have the ability or willingness to threaten the other with nuclear war without risking its own destruction.

The United States has been reluctant to comply with China’s desire for such a relationship, which has contributed to anxiety in Beijing about the US’s quest for “absolute security.” To prevent nuclear competition from increasing, it is time for the United States to recognize the de facto existence of mutual nuclear vulnerability with China.

This may sound like a bold move, but we must remember that there are precedents for this. And the bleak alternative takes effort. The 1985 Reagan-Gorbachev joint declaration that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” helped to lower the temperature of the Cold War. A similar mutual commitment on the part of American and Chinese leaders would help defuse today’s emerging arms race.

This would help to stabilize the most important bilateral relationship in the world. It would also give Beijing the assurance that the United States is willing to accept peaceful coexistence and to refrain from challenging China’s core interests (within reason).

Reducing the threat of the nuclear holocaust could also open up opportunities for substantive arms control negotiations – for example, on limiting the development of new missile and counterspace weapons systems – as well as helping to contain broader bilateral military competition . With greater confidence in the future tenor of US-China relations, Beijing might be inclined to act more proactively to cooperate with Washington on other bilateral issues, such as trade disputes and cyber attacks, or urgent global challenges like the covid-19 pandemic. Of course, there are risks that this will backfire.

China could conclude that its nuclear buildup worked as a pressure tactic, and therefore greater military buildup may require even greater US concessions.

American allies in East Asia, in particular, have understandable concerns that China could step up its conventional-level military aggression once the risk of nuclear escalation is off the table.

And there is always a chance that China will interpret US recognition of mutual vulnerability as a sign that Washington is willing to ignore Beijing’s efforts to promote its perceived “core interests” such as occupying disputed territory in the South China Sea or achieve unification with Taiwan.

Likewise, China can expect the United States to stop complaining about human rights and domestic repression, claiming the criticisms threaten the security of the Beijing regime. That could undermine President Biden’s efforts to uphold universal values ​​in diplomacy.

But recognizing mutual vulnerability doesn’t have to be an act of blind faith. There are steps the United States can take to mitigate these risks.

America should invite China to speak candidly about mutual vulnerability, using dialogue as an opportunity to obtain clarification and reciprocal commitments to create the necessary conditions for formal acceptance of mutual vulnerability.

China needs to provide a mutually acceptable framework for its specific expectations of a mutually vulnerable relationship. This should include detailing what constitutes a real violation of China’s core interests versus high-level political disagreement – for example, not treating normal exchanges on human rights issues as attempts to topple the regime – and what guarantees Beijing could provide to address US concerns about China’s regional military behavior and plans toward Taiwan. One option may be to discuss military confidence-building measures with US allies in East Asia or to forego military resolution of territorial disputes.

China is unlikely to want to bend — but to make this work, it must be flexible. It is also in China’s interest to understand that, just as US-Russia mutual vulnerability has not shielded Moscow from American criticism of human rights, US-China mutual vulnerability most likely would not force Washington to “respect China” in the way that officials do. Chinese women wish. And that wouldn’t be because China’s nuclear arsenal is too small. Instead, China’s public rejection of a rules-based international order likely makes American officials question the wisdom of accepting mutual vulnerability more than anything else.

But they should. The sooner both sides realize that it is shared understanding of acceptable behaviors – not unilateral nuclear buildup – that will stabilize their relationship, the sooner they can end this dangerous and insanely wasteful nuclear escalation and put resources to better use to meet urgent challenges such as the pandemic and climate change.

Recognizing mutual nuclear vulnerability is a useful and necessary step to put the bilateral relationship on a much more constructive path.

*He is a member of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Beijing-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also the author of “Closing the US-China Missile Defense Gap: How to Help Prevent a Nuclear Arms Race”