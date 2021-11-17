Widow of Mega-Sena tries to prevent heiress from receiving BRL 43 million

Rio de Janeiro – Convicted for the murder of her former partner, Adriana Almeida, known as the Widow of Mega-Sena (featured photo), tries to annul in court the recognition of a daughter – classified as an heiress and who can receive a total of BRL 43 million of inheritance, 14 years after the father’s death.

Adriana established a relationship with Renê Sena, winner of the Mega-Sena (whom she had killed in 2007), who owns a fortune currently estimated at R$87.2 million.

Renata Sena was recognized as a daughter by Renê himself, even before being drawn at the Mega-Sena. The widow’s defense, however, claims she would not be a biological child.

Recently, Renata obtained in court the right to move half of the fortune left by her millionaire father: R$ 43 million.

fight for money

The dispute for the fortune started in 2007, shortly after René’s murder.

Convicted in court as the mastermind of the murder, the widow has already lost her right to inheritance.

In view of the proof of the crime, the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro annulled a will left by the millionaire who destined half of his inheritance to Adriana and the other half to his only daughter, Renata.

Before the will that favored the widow, there was another document that divided the millionaire’s patrimony between his daughter, Renata, and Renê’s nine brothers, who would keep the rest.

If this first will is not accepted by the Court, the daughter would be considered as the only beneficiary. In other words, I would keep the entire fortune.

Even convicted of the death of her ex-partner, the Widow of Mega-Sena still hopes to keep the money. To achieve this goal, his defense tries to validate again the will that ended up annulled by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

And, in addition, Adriana also filed a lawsuit to try to annul the recognition of paternity and remove Renata’s status as heiress.

In the lawsuit filed against the millionaire’s daughter, the widow’s defense contests the report from the private laboratory used by the heiress in a DNA test to confirm biological kinship.

The widow’s defense also alleges that the millionaire’s daughter has refused to take any further DNA tests, in any other laboratory, since the crime was committed.

Wanted by metropolises, Renata’s defense chose not to comment.