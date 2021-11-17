Will Dayane be kicked out of Farm 13? Know what the Record contract says | Gabriel Perline

Play/Record Dayane Mello sitting on the sofa at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13 during a fight with Rico Melquiades

The lamentable episode starred by Dayane Mello in The Farm 13 can yield quite tense developments for the model. She used a knife to purposely destroy a coat of Rico Melquiades this Monday (15), and many of the boy’s fans asked for her to be expelled. But after all, what does the contract she signed with Record say?

The column obtained a copy of the agreement signed by Dayane with the broadcaster and read the two attachments sent to the participant, which contain specific clauses on violent behavior within the program, which can result in warnings, severe punishment and even expulsion from the reality show.

The material has several clauses, all written very clearly, so that the participant understands that he will suffer punishment if he purposely poses any kind of danger to the physical integrity of other colleagues in confinement. In other words, yes, the contract says that Dayane must be punished for her act.

Dayane could be expelled or face serious production punishment for ripping his coat. The only downside in this story is how Rodrigo Carelli, director of the network’s reality show core, assessed the case. As the contract is full of loopholes, there is a way for even the model to get out of this situation completely unscathed.

The model act collides with two clauses of the contract, from chapters 4 and 5, which deal with situations subject to serious warnings or penalties subject to expulsion, respectively.

“In case of illegal conduct or misconduct, as determined by Record in its sole discretion, including, but not limited to, harming or threatening to harm other competitors or the production team, violent behavior, whether physical or verbal violence, criminal act or cheating “, says one of the clauses in which Dayane’s act fits. “Failing to comply with any of the rules of conduct informed by the production of the program, to the competitor, during the workshop”, says the other.

All participants received conduct training while still at the hotel, before entering the headquarters. In it, they were instructed not to violate any physical item from within the confinement. And that’s exactly what Dayane did.

But the contract is full of loopholes, and almost all the clauses bring with them the observation that such acts will be submitted to an internal evaluation, and Record does not undertake to provide clarifications on its decision after carrying out the confrontation of the most degrading situations.

Therefore, Record can expel Dayane from the fight for the R$1.5 million prize. But you can also simply turn a blind eye and follow the program as if nothing had happened and without providing any kind of clarification to the participant and the audience.

The column sought out the station this Tuesday morning (16) to find out what action would be taken in the case of Dayane Mello, but until the publication of this text there was no response whatsoever.

Watch as Dayane rips a rich man’s blouse with a knife: