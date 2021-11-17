Willian is out of trip to Rio and should only be an option for Corinthians against Santos | corinthians

Midfielder Willian would be the great news for Corinthians for this Wednesday’s match, against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The player, however, will still not be on the list of related that will be released soon by the São Paulo club.

Out since October 13th, in the victory against Fluminense, the shirt 10 resumed his training routine last week, but he still doesn’t have 100% ideal physical situation.

Thus, the first game in which he must participate will be against Santos, on Sunday, at the Neo Química Arena. The tendency is for it to start in the reserve bank and gradually enter.

Willian suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and had a four to five week recovery period. In all, he has already lost six Timão matches in the competition.

Full-back Fábio Santos is back in line after being suspended. After Lucas Piton’s good performance against Cuiabá, the coach can keep the boy in the veteran’s spot.

A possible Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes; Job

Timão is still unable to count on Colombian Victor Cantillo, who is defending his team in the qualifiers.