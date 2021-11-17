Windows 11 is made available for more computers

Windows 11 will be available for more computers starting this week. According to Microsoft, the new operating system will arrive for more versions of Windows 10 through the November update package.

According to Microsoft, based on the positive experience of the Windows 11 release version and feedback from the user community, the installation process of the new system will be accelerated, reaching other versions of its predecessor.

Despite the announcement, the manufacturer did not say whether there will be a change in the hardware limitations that prevent the installation of the system on devices that do not support TPM 2.0 technology.

Also according to MS, starting this week, computers with Windows 10 installed with the 2004 version will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 – the May 2020 update. November 2021 for Windows 10 is also available.

new features

Microsoft also highlighted that, with the success of Windows 11, the goal is to bring more and more features of the new operating system to Windows 10. The company plans to update its older system with new features at least twice a year starting of 2022.

Some of these add-ons are even now available to system users such as the latest Windows PowerToys tools, in addition to the Windows 11 app store that should be coming to Windows 10 soon.

Find out if your PC is compatible with Windows 11

Windows 11 is available free of charge to Windows 10 owners. However, to install it your processor must be compatible with TPM 2.0 technology, available from Intel’s 8th generation Alder Lake chips or from the series 2000 of Ryzen chips from AMD.

To check your device’s compatibility with the new system, just go to the Windows settings panel and click on updates.

