Windows 11: see 9 hidden functions in operating system

O Windows 11 is the new version of the operating system from Microsoft that has recently arrived on PCs. The new system comes with a series of improvements and new features, especially regarding functions that did not exist in their previous versions.

Today, TecMundo brings together a series of hidden functions that can be activated in the new system. Check out:

1. Multiple Work Areas

Although it is not new to the system, as it also appears in the previous version, it is now possible to customize each of your Desktops. In the new operating system, you can edit the wallpaper, create different permissions for each desktop, and transfer files between them.

In addition to allowing you to create multiple Desktops, the new operating system allows you to customize each of themSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

2. Minimize windows by shaking them

Although it seems unnecessary, the function of minimizing application windows by shaking them is quite interesting. You’ll be able to collect only the ones you are using, or also minimize all of them with a simple gesture. Remember that this function is not native to the new system, and needs to be activated in: System > Multitasking > “Shake Title Bar Window”.

After activating the “shake titlebar window” function any application can be minimized just by shaking its display screenSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

3. Dark mode

Present in virtually all software and systems today, Dark Mode is available in Windows 11. It is also possible to configure the levels that the mode will act, such as limiting color change to windows and theme only, or apply to all applications.

Popular “Dark Mode” is also present in Microsoft’s new operating systemSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

4. Native video editor

Another very important feature is the inclusion of a native video editor. Replacing the old Movie Maker, it allows you to make quick edits to your files, and export to many different formats. In addition, you can import and export your projects in a similar way to how other software of the genre works, such as Final Cut and Premiere Pro.

Microsoft’s Video Editor doesn’t have many additional features, but it does the basics in editingSource: Microsoft/ Disclosure

5. Inserting GIFs

Another feature that came to the new version of Microsoft’s system is the insertion of GIFs. Now, in addition to the user being able to add the famous emojis in texts and messages, it is also possible to search for .gif files on the internet without the need to open a page or use software for this.

It is now possible to insert GIFs directly into texts and messagesSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

6. Automatic dictation and punctuation

Voice-to-text conversion capabilities have evolved in the new operating system. Now, in addition to translating what is said into audio, the system recognizes the correct grammar and scores automatically. In addition to this function, the platform also brings a series of improved accessibility features in its new version, always aiming to expand social inclusion.

Voice feature is improved in new OS versionSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

7. Screen recording

Xbox Game Bar is still present. However, now it brings the function to record not only your games on the PC, but also what is being done on your desktop. Pressing the keys “windows” + “Alt” + “R”, you trigger the recording and, with the same command, you end, with the video being automatically sent to your HD in the default directory.

The famous Xbox Game Bar now brings new featuresSource: Microsoft/ Disclosure

8. Clipboard History

A very interesting novelty is the possibility of having a history of items that were copied and moved within your system. This functionality allows you to retrieve files that have been recently modified, even on other computers, if the option is activated along with your account on One Drive, Microsoft’s cloud storage service.

It is possible to have a history of file transfers from your PC and others through One DriveSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

9. Save windows to external monitors

For those who use notebook computers with an external monitor, it is now possible to save information regarding which windows are opened there. For example, if you always use a text editor such as Word on your secondary screen, you can configure it so that every time the extra monitor is connected, it automatically appears there, no longer requiring the user organize everything every time you connect and disconnect the auxiliary screen.

It is now possible to save the applications and windows that will be opened on secondary monitorsSource: TecMundo/Reproduction

And you, do you know any hidden functions? Tell us here in the comments.